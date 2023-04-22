 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jeb Burton survives Talladega to claim overtime victory in Ag-Pro 300

Jeb Burton

Jeb Burton won the Ag-Pro 300 Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — Nothing is impossible at the Talladega Superspeedway.

That was verified once again in an Xfinity Series race at the fabled track on Saturday when Jeb Burton of Halifax, Virginia, just happened to stay out of the line of fire long enough to win the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega on Saturday. 

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.