Jeb Burton survives Talladega to claim overtime victory in Ag-Pro 300

TALLADEGA — Nothing is impossible at the Talladega Superspeedway.
That was verified once again in an Xfinity Series race at the fabled track on Saturday when Jeb Burton of Halifax, Virginia, just happened to stay out of the line of fire long enough to win the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega on Saturday.
“I’m going to drink a lot of beer tonight,” Burton said.
He worked long and hard for those celebratory drinks. Burton changed lanes at the right times. He also went out on the limb, taking some chances.
Burton mixed it up, and he survived the racing ordeal at the track.
“I showed focus more than ever,” Burton said. “I am out of breath (just) from yelling."
The Ag-Pro 300 featured 11 caution flags, an overtime segment and almost four hours of racing.
This race was not for the timid drivers or those who don’t like adventure. There were plenty of fender-benders, crumpled hoods and crashes into the wall.
“People were pushing and shoving,” said 25-year-old Cole Custer, who drove the No. 00 Ford.
It was getting heated and testy out there at Talladega. The fans were loving it, and the drivers were living it.
“You had to keep yourself in the game,” Custer said. “You had to get aggressive and take your runs.”
Custer did. He finished fourth in the collision-marred race.
Just two laps from what would have been the checkered flag, a track full of wrecks occurred. There were a lot of dented vehicles on display, including the race cars of Chandler Smith, Austin Hill, Ryan Sieg and Daniel Hemric.
Sieg, Hemric and Hill all had chances to win the race until the wrecks at turn four on the scheduled next to last two laps.
“Somebody hooked me,” Smith said.
And in the words of the 35-year-old Sieg, “Races come down to the very end.”
Following the wreck, Burton zoomed past runner-up Sheldon Creed and third-place finisher Parker Kligerman in his No. 48 Chevrolet.
And there were more than enough wrecks and twisted race cars to go around. Also getting sidelined due to wrecks were drivers Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith of Joe Gibbs racing, Dexter Stacey in the No. 66 Chevrolet and Blaine Perkins.
While behind the wheel of the No. 02 Chevrolet, Perkins and his car got sideswiped and rolled over multiple times. Some races are like that.
It was just another day at the Talladega Superspeedway. Crashes do happen there with frequency. That is part of the race game.
“You have to avoid the chaos,” NASCAR driver Josh Berry said. “You want to race up front. That is the ultimate goal.”
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.