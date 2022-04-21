Harrison Burton has racing bloodlines, but his dad says, 'Just be you'

Harrison Burton is a 21-year-old racer who has reason to look forward to Sunday's GEICO 500.
Burton is only 10 races into his NASCAR Cup Series career, but maybe his best run came in the season-opening race at Daytona, which is a superspeedway just like Talladega.
He led three laps early before getting caught up in a wreck in lap 62 of 201. That took him out of the field and cost him a chance at what was shaping up to be a good day.
"The Daytona 500 in particular is really a special race, obviously," Burton said by phone this week from his North Carolina home. "Getting to be competitive with a fast car was a great opportunity. It didn't end well, but I was really proud of our team of how we put ourselves in position there. I thought we could've won the race if we had stayed around. I felt we had the car to do that."
And that day has him looking to the future.
"Makes me excited to go to Talladega and Daytona and the superspeedways again because I thought we were fast and had a chance at it," he said.
Otherwise, it's been a tough start for the Cup Series rookie. After finishing eighth in the Xfinity Series standings in 2020 and 2021 and winning four races, he moved to Cup racing this year. He is 28th in the standings, and his best finish came at Las Vegas when he was 16th.
"It's really tough," Burton said. "The biggest thing is how deep the field is. When you look at the field, over 70 percent of the field has won an Xfinity race or a Truck race. They're race winners. Almost everyone in the field is a race winner at some level. All the way to 30th is like that. So, to beat those guys is challenging."
His father, NASCAR Cup Series great Jeff Burton, had a similar star to his career. Harrison's average finish has been 24.777, while his dad's average finish was 25.44 at this point in 1994 in his first Cup season.
Harrison Burton also is the nephew of former driver Ward Burton and cousin of current driver Jeb Burton.
Even with all that racing experience around him, Jeff Burton's dad says Harrison should be himself.
"I think that's the biggest thing he's done," Harrison said. "That's always been good for me. The sport's so hard. It's going to stress you and put you in spots that are really uncomfortable, and I think that's what separates the guys who stick around a long time and the guys who don't. You can either fall into that trap and get caught up in that stuff, or you can be yourself and maintain your composure. Through my career, that's helped me a lot."
Jeff Burton, reached by phone in North Carolina, said Harrison "doesn't need to be his uncle or his dad or his cousin. He needs to be him. He's his own man."
Added Jeff Burton on why he stresses that to Harrison: "I worked hard at not just being a race dad — being someone who recognized there was more to life than just racing. Being a person matters, too. In life in general, if you face things and try to learn to be a better you, that's the way forward in life. When you try to be something you're not, that's when people make mistakes or do things out of character."
For now, at least, Jeff Burton is encouraging Harrison to examine the process and not just the end result.
"The result is not the whole evaluation," he said. "What did you do well? What did you not do well? The constant critique is really important. Fortunately, he'll do that. I'm not worried about that. Matter of fact, I worry about him putting too much on his shoulders."