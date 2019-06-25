NASCAR's primary circuit has run 16 races this season, which leaves another 10 before we get to the playoffs.
Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch have shined so far with four wins each, but neither leads the points standings.
Here are five fast facts to know as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series roars toward its postseason:
1. In the lead
At this stage of the season, it matters less where you're ranked and more that you make the playoffs, which starts with the top 16 drivers.
Joey Logano leads with 643 points, just ahead of Busch, who has 642. Both already are in the playoffs, as both have won a regular-season race, which pretty much clinches you'll make the field.
The points start over in the playoffs, with all 16 drivers receiving 2,000 points, plus points for race victories, stage victories and finishing in the top 10 of the regular-season standings. If the regular season ended now, Busch would be seeded first with 2,035 points, as he would get a big bump from his four victories. Logano would be second with 2,031. The drivers at the bottom of the standings would be Ryan Newman, Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez with 2,000 points each, so it isn't like being first is a great big advantage in moving to the next round, when the field is cut to 12 drivers.
Drivers still have to go to Chicago, Daytona (again), Kentucky, New Hampshire, Pocono (again), Watkins Glen, Michigan, Bristol (again), Darlington and Indianapolis before the playoffs start.
2. Hot driver
It's hard to ignore Busch, who has finished in the top 10 in 15 of the 16 Cup races this season. The one exception was a 30th-place finish in Kansas. Busch has 10 top-five finishes, which also leads the circuit.
Busch won in Phoenix, Fontana, Bristol and Pocono. He was second twice, including this past weekend to Truex in Sonoma. Truex, fifth in the standings, has four victories, too.
Busch won the Cup Series championship in 2015 and finished third in 2016, second in 2017 and fourth last year when he tied a career-high with eight victories.
3. Talladega
Chase Elliott got his lone win of the season at Talladega on April 28, but he also has five other top-five finishes. The victory clinched a spot in the playoffs, and he's seventh in the standings.
Talladega's fall race comes on Oct. 13 this year with the 1000bulbs.com 500.
4. Harvick
Kevin Harvick is third in the Cup standings but he doesn't have a win, so he doesn't have a playoff spot locked down.
It's hard to imagine him not making the playoffs at this point. He is 182 points ahead of Newman, who is the 16th-place driver. Drivers get 40 points for winning a race and only one for finishing last.
Essentially, Harvick would have to bottom out in most of the 10 remaining races, and the guys below him in the standings would have to run consistently well.
5. Season on the line
Newman would have a playoff spot if the season ended today, but as it is, the fight to reach the playoffs is far from over. He is only a point ahead of 17th-place Jimmie Johnson. Erik Jones is five points behind Newman.
If you're looking for a driver who is in the top 10 but is vulnerable, how about Ryan Blaney? He's in ninth place but doesn't have a win and is ahead of Newman by only 77 points.
Blaney has six top-five finishes, however, and he has led 360 laps, which is sixth best on the circuit.
As for Johnson's current placement, isn't that kind of like seeing the New England Patriots needing another team or two to lose just to make the NFL playoffs?