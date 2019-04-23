Is any sports record truly unbreakable? Certainly, at some point in the future, games and rules can change, which could make vulnerable a previously ridiculously entrenched record.
Still, there are marks that will stand for the foreseeable future in every sport, including NASCAR races at Talladega Superspeedway.
With loads of help from Russell Branham, the executive director of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, we’ve come up with five Talladega racing accomplishments that should stand for a while.
1. Elliott’s run
On April 30, 1987, Bill Elliott established the all-time NASCAR qualifying record when he ran 212.809 mph in a Ford Thunderbird.
That was back before NASCAR decreed restricted engines at the track. Because of that, it’s unlikely anyone will approach Elliott’s record without a significant rule change.
In 2009, Elliott returned to Talladega in an attempt to break his old record. He was unsuccessful, as on the second lap of his second attempt, a tire blew, and he wrecked.
The unharmed Elliott rode back to the garage in an ambulance.
“That’s not what I was looking for,” Elliott told reporters, according to AL.com. “Only hurt my feelings.”
2. The Intimidator
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has had his share of success at Talladega with six wins, including four straight in 2001-03. Brad Keselowski is working on five wins.
They’re both looking up to Dale Earnhardt Sr., who won an incredible 10 Cup races at Talladega Superspeedway. Nobody is coming close to that mark soon.
Earnhardt won his first in the late race of 1983. His last victory came Oct. 15, 2000, which was the last time he raced at the track. He swept both Talladega races in 1990 and 1999.
3. No asterisk
The number 61 means something in baseball — it’s the number of home runs Roger Maris hit to break Babe Ruth’s season record, although the commissioner at the time suggested adding an asterisk because the season was longer than when Ruth played.
It’s a meaningful number at Talladega, too, as Dave Marcis and Terry Labonte started 61 Cup races at the track. Nobody is suggesting their accomplishments aren’t anything other than amazing.
Marcis ran his first race in 1970 when he was 29 and his last in 2001 when he was 60. He won once on Aug. 8, 1976. Labonte was 22 when he debuted at the track in 1979 and was a month shy of 58 for his swan song race in 2014. He won twice.
The way racers retire early these days, nobody is going to put in at least 31 years to break their record. Dale Earnhardt Sr. might’ve had a chance, had he not died in the Daytona wreck in 2001. He made 44 career starts at Talladega.
4. Oldest winner
Harry Gant finished in the top 5 at Talladega six times but won only once. On May 6, 1991, he was 51 years, 3 months and 26 days old when he won at the speedway.
Again, with racers retiring earlier these days, it’s hard to imagine anyone remaining in the game that long, much less running well enough to win.
Gant had a pretty good year in 1991. Talladega was his first win, but he won five that year, including four straight when he strung together victories at Darlington, Richmond, Dover and Martinsville.
5. Most laps led
Pete Hamilton led 153 out of 188 laps in the Aug. 23, 1970, race at Talladega while driving a Plymouth. Competition today wouldn’t allow that to happen again, especially with the three-segment racing, which awards points.
About Hamilton, he won four times out of the 64 Cup races he ran during 1968-73 — twice at Daytona (1970 and 1971) and twice at Talladega (both 1970 races).