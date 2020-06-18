Five Fast Facts: A handful of things worth knowing about Talladega's race weekend

It'll be a different world at Talladega Superspeedway this week.
A limited number of fans for the Cup Series race because of COVID-19 restrictions. No fans for the ARCA and Xfinity events. Confederate flags are banned at the speedway.
What else can we expect this weekend? Here are five things to keep in mind as NASCAR comes to Talladega with the General Tire 200 of the ARCA Menards Series (Saturday, 1 p.m., FS1), the Xfinity Unhinged 300 (Saturday, 4:30 p.m., FS1), the GEICO 500 (Sunday, 2 p.m., FOX):
1. New rules
NASCAR wants cars to slow down at the two superspeedway tracks — Daytona and Talladega.
The organization has instituted new rules for superspeedways, essentially designed to reduce airflow to the engine, which should slow them down but also reduce tandem drafting.
The aero ducts in the front of cars have been eliminated at superspeedway tracks. Also, NASCAR has reduced the size of throttle body.
"The elimination of the aero ducts at the superspeedway tracks were removed to try to mitigate the likelihood that cars could tandem draft," said John Probst, the NASCAR senior vice president of innovation and racing development. "Then also the reduction of the power would likely reduce the likelihood of tandem as well."
Ryan Newman's horrific wreck at Daytona 500 and the resulting investigation was the push for these new rules.
2. Postponements
Sunday's GEICO 500 originally was scheduled for April 26, nearly two months ago, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The last time a Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway faced a postponement of more than a day or two was 1997. The spring race that year was set for April 27 but a driving rainstorm forced officials to move the race to April 28, which was a Monday. The rain didn't let up, however, and the race was pushed to May 10. When it finally ran, Mark Martin crossed the finish line first.
3. No practice
Because of pandemic restrictions, drivers won't get to practice at Talladega Superspeedway, as they typically do.
Chase Briscoe, who has three victories on the Xfinity Series already this year, said that shouldn't be a major problem.
"I think as a driver it’s probably the easiest place to go and not have practice as far as just turning laps," Briscoe said Thursday during a video call with reporters. "But, I think it is nice to have some practice, especially there just to know what your car can and can’t do. It seems every time you go superspeedway racing your car always has strengths and things it doesn’t like to do, so just having that practice allows you to kind of get a feel for what your car’s strengths are and where you can use those in the race."
4. Penske success
Shuffling crew chiefs for the 2020 season hasn't slowed down the Penske team drivers.
Brad Keselowski has Jeremy Bullins at the top of his pit box instead of Paul Wolfe. Ryan Blaney has Todd Gordon instead of Bullins, and Joey Logano has Wolfe instead of Gordon.
All three drivers are in the top five in points, as Logano is third, Keselowski fourth and Blaney fifth.
Keselowski has five wins at Talladega (2009, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017) while Logano has three (2015, 2016 and 2018). Blaney has the most recent win, however, as he got his first at Talladega in last year's fall race.
5. Gaughan is back
Brendan Gaughan, 44, has retired from full-time racing, but he still does the four superspeedway races at Daytona and Talladega. His best Talladega finish was fourth in 2004 but he was eighth at last year's spring race.
In last fall's Talladega race, he got caught in a wreck that caused his car to flip over. He landed on its wheels.
"I stuck the landing," Gaughan joked afterward.
According to a news release, he's spending his time away from racing working for his family’s company at the South Beach Casino in Las Vegas. He also runs a sanitation company (New Wave Cleaning Solutions) he recently started.
Business has boomed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.