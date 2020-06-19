Five Fast Facts: A glance at five back markers who could push for their first Cup win Sunday

Eleven drivers got their first Cup Series win at Talladega Superspeedway. Could it happen again this year?
It happened most recently in 2017 when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took the checkered flag. We've got five drivers to watch Sunday at the GEICO 500. Maybe one of them could drive a solid race, avoid the big wrecks and manage to come across the start-finish line first.
1. Christopher Bell
The 25-year-old is a rookie on the Cup Series, but he's worth watching.
He ran 74 Xfinity races in 2017-19 and won 16 of them, including eight last year. He was fourth in the Xfinity standings in 2018 and third in 2019.
This is a driver to watch. He races the No. 95 car for Leavine Family Racing, and he has three top 10 finishes this year, with all coming in the last six races. He was eighth at Homestead-Miami and ninth at Bristol and Charlotte. He has said it has taken him time to adjust to the length of Cup races.
“It’s taken a little bit to learn,” Bell told The Oklahoman, “but I think I’m doing a better job of it now.”
2. Ty Dillon
He's the younger brother of Cup driver Austin Dillon, and, of course, he's the grandson of Richard Childress.
Austin has a couple of Cup wins and finished 11th in the points standings one year. Ty, 28, is in his fourth year as a Cup regular, and he hasn't had as much success. He finished 24th in the standings in 2017 and 2019, and he's still looking for his first win. His best finish was a fourth-place showing at Daytona last year.
He has done good things on the lower levels — finishing second in the 2013 Truck Series standings and third in Xfinity in 2015.
If you ever watch the movie "Stuber," watch for Ty's cameo.
3. Bubba Wallace
Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr., 26, is much more than the Cup Series' lone Black driver.
He's gained attention lately for prodding NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag, but he's pretty good behind the wheel, too. He's getting better.
He was seventh on the Xfinity circuit in 2015, and in 88 Cup races, he has two top-five finishes and six more in the top 10. He's still looking for his first win, but he's with a good team in Richard Petty Motorsports. It shouldn't be too long before he drives the No. 43 car to Victory Lane.
He was born in Alabama, but his family moved shortly after that to Concord, N.C. His mother, Desiree Wallace, participated in track and field at Tennessee.
Not to be outdone by Ty Dillion's cameo in "Stuber," Wallace voiced the character Bubba Wheelhouse in "Cars 3," an animated movie.
4. Corey LaJoie
LaJoie, 28, has struggled in nearly four years on the Cup Series, garnering three top 10 finishes in 105 races. All have come at superspeedway tracks, however.
Last year, he was sixth at Daytona and seventh at Talladega. At the start of this season, he was eighth at Daytona.
His father, Randy LaJoie, won the Xfinity Series championship in 1996 and ’97. His father and grandfather, Don LaJoie, are in the New England Auto Racing Hall of Fame.
Corey engaged in a recent Twitter feud with Denny Hamlin, but that appears over. LaJoie posted an apology Thursday, saying, "What started as me standing up for myself escalated to a point it shouldn’t have reached."
5. Timmy Hill
A journeyman NASCAR driver, 27-year-old Timmy Hill hasn't had much luck on the circuit.
In 104 Cup Series races over nine years, he hasn't recorded a top 10 finish. In 194 Xfinity starts, he has finished in the top five once -- at Daytona this year. He was fifth in a Truck Series race last year -- his best finish in 35 starts at that level.
When NASCAR took a break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he tore it up on the iRacing Series, however. In seven races, he won once, finished second twice and third three times. Oddly enough, his worst finish was at the virtual Talladega Superspeedway, where he was 11th.
He's got a regular Cup ride this year, although it's with the smaller team of Cari Long, and he's in the entry list for Sunday's GEICO 500. Could those iRacing skills finally translate?