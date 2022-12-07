Fans can drive their vehicles around Talladega Superspeedway, and the cost will go to charity

TALLADEGA — Talladega Superspeedway’s fourth Track Laps for Charity event, which allows fans to drive their personal car three laps around the 2.66-mile venue, is set for Saturday at the 2.66-mile venue and will benefit Toys For Tots.
The $50 donation per car/truck for the three laps will help raise funds for the speedway's outreach fund, 'DEGA Gives, a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation, which will donate the money raised to Toys For Tots. Guests are also encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy as TSS will be a drop-off destination for Toys For Tots.
The time for the event is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event was originally scheduled for this past Saturday but because of inclement weather, was moved to this Saturday. Forecast Saturday looks positive, with clear skies and temperatures ranging from the mid 50s to the low 70s during the day.
Anyone who has already purchased tickets through the Talladega Superspeedway website at https://www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/events/track-laps/ will have the ability to use their donation (minimum of $50) for Saturday’s event, or at a 2023 Track Laps for Charity event (April 1, June 17, Aug. 5 or Dec. 9, 2023). Track Laps for this Saturday event can be purchased in advance through the TSS website or on track property upon arrival.
The Saturday charitable event will be the fourth of 2022, having raised $38,000 for local charities thus far. Toys For Tots, which has celebrated its 75th anniversary this year, collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas.