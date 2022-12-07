 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fans can drive their vehicles around Talladega Superspeedway, and the cost will go to charity

DSC_0081.JPG

Cars line up to drive a couple of laps around the track at Talladega Superspeedway.

 Courtesy photo

TALLADEGA — Talladega Superspeedway’s fourth Track Laps for Charity event, which allows fans to drive their personal car three laps around the 2.66-mile venue, is set for Saturday at the 2.66-mile venue and will benefit Toys For Tots.

The $50 donation per car/truck for the three laps will help raise funds for the speedway's outreach fund, 'DEGA Gives, a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation, which will donate the money raised to Toys For Tots. Guests are also encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy as TSS will be a drop-off destination for Toys For Tots.