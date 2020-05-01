Even with NASCAR returning, drivers still set for another virtual-reality race Sunday

Even with NASCAR's Cup Series set to start up again May 17 at Darlington, the iRacing Pro Invitational Series isn't going away.
The virtual-reality circuit will race again Sunday at noon on FOX and FS1. NASCAR drivers will get behind the wheel of their iRacing rigs to compete in the Finish Line 150 from a simulated Dover International Speedway. The green flag is expected to drop at 12:13 p.m.
The entry list includes 39 drivers, including 16 who have won either a Cup or Xfinity race at the track.
The field will include Kevin Harvick, who was the 2014 NASCAR Cup champion. He has won twice at Dover in real time.
He has raced in two iRacing events, including last week at virtual Talladega, where he finished 12th.
“It’s been a crash course in how to do all this and I’ve been able to get everything going and get up to speed and make it enjoyable now to where it’s not just trying to figure out what buttons to push or how to reset the wheel," Harvick was quoted as saying in a news release. “It’s been a lot of fun."
The entry list also includes seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, who has run all five previous iRacing events.
“I belly-flopped so bad in the first event I ran that people were reaching out to me," Johnson said in a news release. “Dale (Earnhardt) Jr. actually sent me a text saying, ‘I know you need help. There’s a four-time Cup Series champion in iRacing that wants to help you and he knows what he’s doing. You should get in touch with him.’"
Even so, his best finish has been 19th.
The entry list does not include Jeff Gordon, who ran for the first time last week in the iRacing event at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.
Finish Line 150 entry list
Car number, driver, car owner
1, Kurt Busch, Ganassi
2, Brad Keselowski, Penske
3, Austin Dillon, RCR
4, Kevin Harvick, SHR
6, Ross Chastain, Roush
8, Dale Earnhardt Jr, Invitation
10, Aric Almirola, SHR
11, Denny Hamlin, JGR
12, Ryan Blaney, Penske
13, Ty Dillon, Germain
14, Clint Bowyer, SHR
15, Brennan Poole, Premium
17, Chris Buescher, Roush
18, Kyle Busch, JGR
19, Bobby Labonte, Invitation
20, Erik Jones, JGR
21, Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Bros.
22, Joey Logano, Penske
24, William Byron, HMS
31, Tyler Reddick, RCR
32, Corey LaJoie, GoFas
34, Michael McDowell, Front Row
37, Ryan Preece, JTG
38, John Hunter Nemechek, Front Row
41, Cole Custer, SHR
48, Jimmie Johnson, HMS
49, Chad Finchum, MBM
51, Garrett Smithley, Invitation
52, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware
53, Joey Gase, Rick Ware
66, Timmy Hill, Invitation
77, Parker Kligerman, Invitation
88, Alex Bowman, HMS
89, Landon Cassill, Invitation
95, Christopher Bell, LFR
96, Daniel Suarez, Gaunt Bros.