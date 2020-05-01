You are the owner of this article.
Even with NASCAR returning, drivers still set for another virtual-reality race Sunday

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - Ty Dillon, driver of the #13 Geico Chevrolet, and Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 Chevy Goods Chevrolet, lead during the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Geico 70 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 26, 2020 in Talladega, Alabama.

 Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Even with NASCAR's Cup Series set to start up again May 17 at Darlington, the iRacing Pro Invitational Series isn't going away.

The virtual-reality circuit will race again Sunday at noon on FOX and FS1. NASCAR drivers will get behind the wheel of their iRacing rigs to compete in the Finish Line 150 from a simulated Dover International Speedway. The green flag is expected to drop at 12:13 p.m.

The entry list includes 39 drivers, including 16 who have won either a Cup or Xfinity race at the track.

The field will include Kevin Harvick, who was the 2014 NASCAR Cup champion. He has won twice at Dover in real time.

He has raced in two iRacing events, including last week at virtual Talladega, where he finished 12th.

“It’s been a crash course in how to do all this and I’ve been able to get everything going and get up to speed and make it enjoyable now to where it’s not just trying to figure out what buttons to push or how to reset the wheel," Harvick was quoted as saying in a news release. “It’s been a lot of fun."

The entry list also includes seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, who has run all five previous iRacing events.

“I belly-flopped so bad in the first event I ran that people were reaching out to me," Johnson said in a news release. “Dale (Earnhardt) Jr. actually sent me a text saying, ‘I know you need help. There’s a four-time Cup Series champion in iRacing that wants to help you and he knows what he’s doing. You should get in touch with him.’"

Even so, his best finish has been 19th.

The entry list does not include Jeff Gordon, who ran for the first time last week in the iRacing event at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

Finish Line 150 entry list

Car number, driver, car owner

1, Kurt Busch, Ganassi

2, Brad Keselowski, Penske

3, Austin Dillon, RCR

4, Kevin Harvick, SHR

6, Ross Chastain, Roush

8, Dale Earnhardt Jr, Invitation

10, Aric Almirola, SHR

11, Denny Hamlin, JGR

12, Ryan Blaney, Penske

13, Ty Dillon, Germain

14, Clint Bowyer, SHR

15, Brennan Poole, Premium

17, Chris Buescher, Roush

18, Kyle Busch, JGR

19, Bobby Labonte, Invitation

20, Erik Jones, JGR

21, Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Bros.

22, Joey Logano, Penske

24, William Byron, HMS

31, Tyler Reddick, RCR

32, Corey LaJoie, GoFas

34, Michael McDowell, Front Row

37, Ryan Preece, JTG

38, John Hunter Nemechek, Front Row

41, Cole Custer, SHR

48, Jimmie Johnson, HMS

49, Chad Finchum, MBM

51, Garrett Smithley, Invitation

52, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware

53, Joey Gase, Rick Ware

66, Timmy Hill, Invitation

77, Parker Kligerman, Invitation

88, Alex Bowman, HMS

89, Landon Cassill, Invitation

95, Christopher Bell, LFR

96, Daniel Suarez, Gaunt Bros.

Sports Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

