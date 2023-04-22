Eighteen-year-old Jesse Love honors mom with ARCA victory at Talladega

TALLADEGA — To say eighteen-year-old driver Jesse Love was overwhelmed following his victory in the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday might be an understatement.
Love was so excited following the victory that he got lost on his way to victory lane, but throughout the race itself, he focused on one guiding light, his mom, whom he moved away from three years ago.
“My mom doesn't get to come to a lot of these races,” Love said. “She's always back home working and making sure that our family life is secure. … I didn't get a whole lot of time with my mom and my dad the last three years, so to win when my mom's here, like at the race that she wanted to go to the most, just made me feel really good.
“And she was definitely my source of motivation all day today.”
Love’s third career victory came at the expense of fellow Venturini Motorsports teammate Gus Dean who finished in second place only .044 seconds short of the win himself.
A caution flag headed into the 11th lap paved the way for Love’s return to the front, which he’d previously held for most of the first 20-plus laps.
When the green flag flew with seven laps remaining, Love and Dean wasted no time working together to push for first and second place, respectively.
“I was expecting it to get hectic, and then it was still really calm,” Love said. “And it was still really calm. It was calm all the way until we were like off of four, and I was like surely it's not going to be like this right? Then the 23 (Munford native Bret Holmes) backs up, I’m all over the brake pedal.
“Might as well downshift to third just trying to keep the 25 (Dean) hooked up with me and I know he’s going to drag back and I don’t want to get too far in front. So I think the last two laps I was on the brake pedal half the lap.”
Holmes, who finished third, said he struggled to find other cars willing to make an aggressive push near the end when he tried to make a move during the final lap. During the lap six cars separated themselves. Holmes attempted to make a move to the outside throughout the last half of the lap, while the other cars dipped slightly out of line before thinking better of it.
At the end others tried to make a move too, but Love successfully boxed everyone out.
“But Jesse side-drafted really well, kept us down there, and kept us back in a lot of instances,” Holmes said. “But he did a good job, and he deserved to win it. I just wish we had better help.”
Dean played a big role in Love’s win, but the runner-up expressed mixed emotions following the race.
“For 75 laps, the teammate is the greatest tool that we have,” Dean said. “But that last lap is always really hard to get done, especially when you have a driver like Jesse and equipment that is just as good as yours. … So tried to make it happen just a little bit shy, but had an awesome time.”
Dean took first in the ARCA race at Talladega back in 2016, but there’s no question he’s itching to repeat the experience.
“I have a trophy from here before, and I’m looking to come back and get another one,” Dean said. “Because second just doesn’t quite taste as good.”
Although the win meant a lot to Love because his mom was in attendance, it wasn’t the only reason that Saturday’s victory lane celebration felt like it was a long-time coming, especially after a crash took him out of the General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway on March 10.
“I don't have my phone on me, but if I did, I’d look at my stat book that I have,” Love said. “I ran second the last year and a half, I think 22 times, and that sucks. So running second that many times leading races like leading that at Phoenix and having that happen there happen. That stuff just weighs on you right, no matter how good you think you are. It just weighs on you.
“So to kind of go through a race and finally get one and earn it right. That just kind of changes your mindset. And I've been waiting on that. I've been going through a lot emotionally just trying to stay positive but also stay confident.”
