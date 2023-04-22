 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eighteen-year-old Jesse Love honors mom with ARCA victory at Talladega

Jesse Love

Jesse Love celebrates in victory lane after his win in the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday.

 Tucker Webb | Anniston Star

TALLADEGA — To say eighteen-year-old driver Jesse Love was overwhelmed following his victory in the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday might be an understatement. 

Love was so excited following the victory that he got lost on his way to victory lane, but throughout the race itself, he focused on one guiding light, his mom, whom he moved away from three years ago.

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep