Earnhardt on the pole: Grandson Jeffrey drives iconic No. 3 to Xfinity pole at Talladega

TALLADEGA — There will be an Earnhardt on the pole at Talladega.
Jeffrey Earnhardt, the 32-year-old grandson of Dale Earnhardt Sr., won the pole Friday evening for Saturday's Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300. This is Earnhardt's first career pole in his 136th career Xfinity race.
"This is unbelievable. This has been a dream of mine for years," said Earnhardt, who is driving the No. 3 car — a racing number made iconic by his grandfather.
He is the son of Kerry Earnhardt and nephew of Dale Earnhardt Jr. For this race, he's got a VIP in the box as his crew chief — Fox Sports TV analyst Larry McReynolds, 63, a former crew chief for drivers like Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Ernie Irvan.
RCR chairman Richard Childress announced Tuesday that Jeffrey Earnhardt would get to drive the black No. 3 Chevrolet at Talladega.
“It’s great to have an Earnhardt back in one of our cars,” Childress told reporters. “We think Jeffrey is a talented young driver, and I’m confident he will run well at Talladega.”
Earnhardt said that "so far, this is a one-race deal."
"We're taking it in and enjoying it," he said. "It's unbelievable to get this opportunity. We'll see if this is a springboard to more. I'd love to drive a full season for Richard in the 3 car."
His grandfather was a seven-time Cup champion and won 10 Cup races at Talladega. Dale Jr. won six Cup races at Talladega.
Does this create more pressure for a guy with the last name of Earnhardt?
Jeffrey Earnhardt indicated that's a reasonable question, saying his grandfather is "my superhero."
"I'm taking in the moment, man," Earnhardt said. "I'd be lying if I said there wasn't no pressure. … Yeah, there's pressure, but I'm going to run the race the same way. This is a chance to be in a car that can do it."
He felt the pressure on the track Friday, especially before the first of the two qualifying runs.
"I could feel my heart beating in my ears waiting to make the first run," Earnhardt said. "To compete in this car for the guy my grandfather drove for, it's a dream come true."
All that's left to do now is race. Earnhardt said the team will finalize a plan Saturday morning. The race is set for 3 p.m. at Talladega Superspeedway.
"Not a bad starting spot," Earnhardt said. "We're going to try to keep her there all race and hopefully, put this thing in Victory Lane."