Every day leading into the 2019 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, the 100th race in track history, contributing writer Mark McCarter counts down the top 100 Talladega drivers of all time. Today: 80-71.
80. Richard Childress. Five top 10s, and he raced in the inaugural Talladega race — but has fared slightly better as a car owner with 12 Ws.
79. Ward Burton. He had six top 10s, but his best shot for victory was lost in Dale Earnhardt’s furious 27th-place-to-the-win late charge in 1999.
78. Kasey Kahne. Two runner-up finishes and a pole, but otherwise never very spectacular.
77. Juan Pablo Montoya. The open wheel ace was third in his first Talladega outing, in ARCA, and three times cracked the top 5 in 15 Cup starts.
76. Bob Keselowski. Brad’s dad reeled off six ARCA top 10s in seven starts.
75. Lake Speed. Nine of his first 14 Talladega starts found him in the top 10, but never sealed the deal.
74. Lennie Pond. He only finished seven of his 18 starts, but one was his lone NASCAR victory, after 67 lead changes in 1978.
73. Phil Parsons. He flipped his car a dozen times in his debut in 1983 in one of the most You-Tube’d crashes ever — then won his only Cup race in 1988 by .21 seconds over Bobby Allison.
72. Bobby Hamilton. A first and a fifth in 2001 in Andy Petree’s Chevy, but seldom contended otherwise.
71. Carl Edwards. He’ll always be remembered for the 2009 flight into the catch fence, not for the three top 5s in 25 starts.