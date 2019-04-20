Every day leading into the 2019 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, the 100th race in track history, contributing writer Mark McCarter counts down the top 100 Talladega drivers of all time. Today: 60-51.
60. Rusty Wallace. The winningest driver in NASCAR history to never win at Talladega, he never finished better than fifth.
59. Aric Almirola. The defending race winner also has an Xfinity win and four top 10s in five stars in that series.
58. Jimmy Spencer. Both career Cup wins came 22 days apart in 1994, piloting a Junior Johnson Ford at Daytona, then at Talladega.
57. Ricky Rudd. His 0-for-59 at Talladega is the most starts without a victory by any driver, but four times he finished third.
56. David Ragan. With four consecutive tops 10s in 2012-13, calling his lone victory in May 2013 a fluke isn’t fair.
55. Morgan Shepherd. In his 1980s heyday, he strung together six top 10s in eight starts.
54. Bobby Hillin Jr. Maybe his lone Cup win (July 1986) was a fluke, but it was one of three straight ‘Dega top 5s for him.
53. Ron Bouchard. One of several drivers whose lone Cup win was at Talladega, but mechanical woes knocked him out of half his starts.
52. A.J Foyt. A three-time winner at Daytona, he didn’t fare as well at ‘Dega, where he earned a large fine and suspension after tangling with Alan Kulwicki in 1988.
51. Dave Marcis. Longevity — 61 starts tied with Terry Labonte for most all-time — and some success, with a victory in 1976 that was part of a stretch of 11 finishes of 14th or better.