Every day leading into the 2019 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, the 100th race in track history, contributing writer Mark McCarter counts down the top 100 Talladega drivers of all time. Today: 100-91.
100. Darren Crowder. You’ll not find his name in the NASCAR record books anywhere, but he drove one of the most memorable laps in Talladega history when he hijacked the pace car on May 4, 1986. Wrote the late Tom Higgins of the ensuing police chase, “That’s the first time everybody on pit road was cheering for the same driver.”
99. Patty Moise. Let’s remember, she ran a 216.607 mph lap to become the fastest woman driver ever at ‘Dega — and she finished seventh in an Xfinity-level race
98. Bill Venturini. Ten times in the top 10 in 13 starts — but somehow missed the turn to victory lane.
97. Jody Ridley. The 1980 NASCAR rookie of the year had a pair of top 10s driving in a car owned by the late Anniston auto dealer Sunny King.
96. Red Farmer. More success, many more races at the dirt track down the street, but he did finish fourth in the ’72 Cup race.
95. Johnny Sauter. Top 10 in half his 10 starts, including a victory in 2013.
94. Parker Kligerman. Two wins in five truck starts.
93. Bill Venturini. His 10 tops 10s are third-best among ARCA drivers, and he had three poles.
92. Jason Keller. A non-factor in his lone Cup start, he did win the 2002 Xfinity series race.
91. Mike Skinner. A top 10 finish in each of the three major series.