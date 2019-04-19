Every day leading into the 2019 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, the 100th race in track history, contributing writer Mark McCarter counts down the top 100 Talladega drivers of all time. Today: 70-61.
70. Jimmy Horton. He authored two wins in seven ARCA starts — and best Talladega quote ever: “You know you’re in trouble when the first person to get to you after a wreck is carrying a beer,” he said after going over the catchfence and landing outside the track.
69. Paul Menard. He won his only truck race, and he was runner-up to Tony Stewart in 2008, one of his seven top 10s.
68. Tim Steele. A non-factor in his lone Cup start, he won half his eight ARCA starts, three times from the pole.
67. Brian Vickers. Remembered for controversial maiden win after wrecking teammate Jimmie Johnson, he was consistent: 19.1 average start, 19.1 average finish.
66. Timothy Peters. Three times a winner in nine truck races, and 23rd in his lone Cup start.
65. Tighe Scott. He was sixth at Talladega in 1976 — only the fifth race ever on asphalt for the Pennsylvania dirt-tracker — and had three more top 10s in 10 tries.
64. Jeff Burton. Nipped at the finish by Clint Bowyer by .018 seconds in 2011, he did squeeze out a top 10 in 40 percent of his starts.
63. Richard Brickhouse. He made history as the first winner, but followed with 37th and a 48th the next two tries.
62. Coo Coo Marlin. He was always better than his equipment at Talladega, where DNFs outnumbered his top 10s 12-8.
61. Fred Lorenzen. Though in the twilight of his 26-win career, he managed two fourths and a fifth in five starts.