Every day leading into the 2019 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, the 100th race in track history, contributing writer Mark McCarter counts down the top 100 Talladega drivers of all time. Today: 20-11.
20. Grant Adcox. The best ARCA driver ever at Talladega, with five victories and an average finish of eighth in his nine starts.
19. Jimmie Johnson. He’s won twice and is always among the usual suspects to contend.
18. Clint Bowyer. Sneaky-good at Talladega, with two victories and the sixth-best average finish among current drivers.
17. Tony Stewart. He was six times the runner-up before breaking through in his 20th start.
16. Richard Petty. Other tracks were more kind to The King, but he still had two of his 200 victories at Talladega.
15. Donnie Allison. He won his first Talladega start, and had seven top 5 finishes in his 21 starts.
14. Dale Jarrett. Twice a winner, he finished third or better in seven of nine races in the late 1990s.
13. Pete Hamilton. He raced at ’Dega only five times, but the suave New Englander won two of them and was fourth and third in two others.
12. Joey Logano. Twice an Xfinity winner, he’s followed with three victories as part of Team Penske’s Cup domination.
11. Davey Allison. Oh, what could have been… Three times a winner, 10 times in the top 10 in 15 starts before his career was cut short by the helicopter crash in the Talladega infield.