Every day leading into the 2019 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, the 100th race in track history, contributing writer Mark McCarter counts down the top 100 Talladega drivers of all time. Today: 90-81.
90. Mike McLaughlin. His last-lap below-the-yellow-line block of Jimmy Spencer to win 2001 Busch Series race helped implement today’s double-yellow-line rule.
89. Robby Gordon. Richard Childress cars put him in the top 12 six straight races, but otherwise he was just part of the supporting cast.
88. Brett Bodine. Three top 10s in four starts for owner Kenny Bernstein in the 90s — but has led tons of laps as safety car driver.
87. Geoffrey Bodine. He won the pole as a rookie, but never found victory lane despite some superior equipment in his peak years.
86. Todd Bodine. Never a factor in Cup racing, but won back-to-back truck races and had 9.4 average finish in seven Talladega attempts.
85. David Gilliland. A pole-sitter and a runner-up, he’s often been better than his equipment at Talladega — and he pushed teammate David Ragan to a win in 2013.
84. Greg Sacks. He went from Crisco sponsorship — and a 37th place finish — to a runner-up in the SlimFast car a year later.
83. Greg Biffle. One runner-up, but his 19.5 average finish was emblematic of Roush Racing at Talladega — just five wins among 206 entrants.
82. Kenny Wallace. His runner-up finish in 2000 — one of his two top fives — helped push Dale Earnhardt to what would be his final victory.
81. Jim Vandiver. The runner-up in the inaugural race, he had an average finish of ninth when he was running at the end. But those seven DNFs in 13 starts…