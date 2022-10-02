CHASE RACE: Elliott runs down Blaney in last two laps in another classic Talladega finish

TALLADEGA — Chase Elliott, one of NASCAR's most popular drivers, won the YellaWood 500 on Sunday at one of the circuit's most popular tracks.
Elliott grabbed the lead in the last lap at Talladega Superspeedway, which was the last of a Cup Series season-high 57 lead changes of the day. He edged runner-up Ryan Blaney by 0.046 seconds.
This marks Elliott's second win at Talladega after taking the spring race in 2019. This also is his fifth win of the season and clinches his playoff spot in the Round of Eight. There's one race to go in the Round of 12, which is next week at Charlotte.
"These things are so hard to win, so you've got to enjoy them," Elliott said. "This gets you through to the next (round), and that's all you can ask for — to have more opportunities. That's what this is about."
Elliott, a native of nearby North Georgia, was a favorite of the fans Sunday at Talladega, and moments after stepping out of his car, he made certain to recognize them.
"How about these fans, man?" he said in his post-race interview, drawing a big cheer from the crowd. "Moments like that, you have to really cherish. You guys are what make this special for me, so thank you. I really appreciate it."
He said Talladega is "not quite my home track," before adding to for the fans, "Thanks for making it my home."
Blaney, still looking for his first Cup win this year, led most the late laps. He was on the bottom row leading the race before Elliott, riding in the middle, got enough of a strong push from Erik Jones to pass Blaney.
Blaney said afterward that he struggled with whether to move up in front of Elliott in the middle row. Ultimately, he stayed on the bottom row.
"The middle was the strongest," Blaney said. "But, when you go to the middle and you don't have a Ford or a teammate behind you, the chances of getting split were so high. As much as I trust Chase, I don't trust him enough not to take me three-wide in the middle."
Michael McDowell, who had been pushing Blaney, finished third, while Talladega spring 2022 champion Ross Chastain was fourth and Denny Hamlin fifth.
The race didn't have a major wreck that the Talladega track usually sees when NASCAR comes to town. At the end 33 of the 37 cars were still running.
"It was kind of a mild race for Talladega," Elliott said. "That was kind of cool actually."
Elliott entered the day seventh in the points standings after a 32nd-place finish last week in Fort Worth. Now, he's on top of the standings with 3,103 points, followed by Blaney (3,101), Ross Chastain (3,097), Denny Hamlin (3,090), Kyle Larson (3,087) and Daniel Suarez (3,081). Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric are tied for the all-important eighth spot, because only will advance after next week's Charlotte race.
