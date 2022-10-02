 Skip to main content
CHASE RACE: Elliott runs down Blaney in last two laps in another classic Talladega finish

Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott won the YellaWood 500 on Sunday.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA  Chase Elliott, one of NASCAR's most popular drivers, won the YellaWood 500 on Sunday at one of the circuit's most popular tracks.

Elliott grabbed the lead in the last lap at Talladega Superspeedway, which was the last of a Cup Series season-high 57 lead changes of the day. He edged runner-up Ryan Blaney by 0.046 seconds.

