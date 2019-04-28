TALLADEGA — Chase Elliott drove a Chevrolet to a Monster Energy Cup win at Talladega Superspeedway for the first time since 2015.
Toyota had won seven straight at Talladega since Dale Earnhardt Jr. won with a Chevrolet on May 3, 2015. On Sunday, Chevrolet took the first four spots.
Elliott's win also put a recognizable racing name into Victory Lane for the 100th Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway. His father, Bill Elliott, won at Talladega in 1985 and '87.
"What a day," an excited Chase Elliott said afterward. "Huge thanks to all my partners, my team … Chevrolet."
Elliott, a Georgia native, had plenty of support from the Talladega crowd, and after the win, the first thing he did was rush across the track, grab the checkered flag and greet the fans. He has won three Cup races previously, but this was the closest to his Dawsonville, Ga., home.
"That was one of the coolest things ever," he said. "That crowd was insane."
He added, "Appreciate all the support, man. This is unbelievable. This is close to home for me, so feels a little bit like a home race."
A wreck just before the last lap kept runner-up Alex Bowman from making one last try for the win. David Ragan bumped William Byron, sending him flying. Bowman said he thought he could've made an attempt at Elliott, if the caution flag hadn't been thrown.
"I knew I could get to his quarter panel," Bowman said. "Would've been fun to try, but happy for Chase."
Ryan Preece was third, which is his best Cup finish.