By the numbers: Dissecting Ryan Blaney's curious Talladega win streak

Whenever a three-peat is in the balance in almost any other sport, there must be serious musing over and dissecting of what sort of magic and dominance has already been struck.
What’s the secret? How are you so successful? What’s your mojo?
Then there’s Ryan Blaney and Talladega, whose saga can be told in numbers as well as words. He’s on a successful team and he’s obviously found some mojo — but it needs to be put in the context of something measured in milliseconds, not miles.
2: Consecutive victories at Talladega for the 26-year-old Blaney.
4: Total career wins for Blaney.
.007: That James Bond number has been the margin of victory — that seven one-thousandths of a second in each of his two wins. Which means this story could have been about Ryan Newman or Ricky Stenhouse Jr., had their front bumpers just been a skoosh thicker.
“Just being in the right place at the right time at the last two Talladega races and winning them by a combined two-feet … you are going to be on the good side of those and the bad side of those and I have been on both sides of them,” Blaney said.
“It’s a testament to fast cars and executing on all sides, not only my sides but my spotter at the end of these races and being very aware of what is around us and making the right moves that pay off. You are going to make moves that don't pay off for you too but you have those. That is just part of speedway racing.”
The clever nascarasm.com website was inspired to produce a fun gallery by photoshopping Blaney into various Bond movie scenes, from strolling a beach with Ursula Andress to a tuxedo’d shot with a martini shaker in the foreground.
16.9: Since winning at Talladega in June, he’s been shaken and stirred. That 16.9 is his average finish, as he tumbled from third in points to a just-squeezed-into-the-playoffs 16th. Subsequently, he was eliminated after the Round of 16.
“This whole group, this team, we are not a 16th place in points team. We showed it all year,” Blaney said. “We have had speed, it is just a matter of closing it out. We are way better than that.”
59: Number of days in which the two races won by Blaney were delayed. Last October, rain forced the race to be run the next day. Then COVID-19 chased the race scheduled for April to a June 22 date.
24: The number of drivers with multiple NASCAR Cup Series wins at Talladega, a fraternity Blaney pledged in June with his thrilling win over Stenhouse.
25: Demonstrating Talladega’s unpredictability, 25 racers have won only once there, six of them having never won anywhere else. Seven Cup champions raced there and never found victory lane.
8: Drivers who will advance in the playoffs after Charlotte “roval” race on Oct. 11. Kurt Busch, whose playoff hopes were deader than disco, won Sunday at Las Vegas to earn an automatic spot in the Round of 8. Blaney could foil somebody else’s win-and-advance opportunity this Sunday in the YellaWood 500.
12: The number on Blaney’s Penske Racing Ford Fusion.
10: Number of Ford wins in the last 12 Talladega races.
8: Number of Penske Racing wins, powered by Roush Yates engines, in those 12, with Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano winning three apiece.
“The Penske speedway program has been good for a long time, a handful of years, and that says a lot,” Blaney said. “The changing rules packages that keeps coming on the speedways is a big testament to all the guys and girls here at the race shop for all the work they do.”
15,783: Estimated number of times a winning driver has offered a shout-out to the folks back at the shop.