Bubba Wallace on flag flap: 'To you it might seem like it’s heritage, but others see hate'

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace wants supporters of the Confederate flag to know that it's not about them.
During a Monday interview with CNN, NASCAR's only African-American Cup Series driver pushed for the organization to ban the flag from its events. Fewer than 48 hours later, NASCAR formally announced that the flag won't be allowed at its races.
Wallace said he wishes flag advocates understood that NASCAR isn't closing the door on them but trying to open the door for many others. He added that he credited that choice of words to his friend, ESPN reporter Marty Smith.
"What I want is just for people to not feel uncomfortable," Wallace said during a video conference call with reporters Friday morning. "The first thing they talk about is feeling uncomfortable because of something that reminds them of a negative past and that has so much negative history behind it.
"And yeah, to you it might seem like it’s heritage, but others see hate. And I don’t understand why it’s so hard for us. We’re selfish. We’re a selfish nation, but we need to come together and meet in the middle and be like, 'You know what? If this bothers you, I don’t mind taking it down.' I’m not saying go to your house and get rid of everything you have. It’s just, at a sporting event, a public event, where all walks of life are welcome, let’s just get rid of it."
Because of his profile, Wallace has become one of the primary faces in NASCAR for social change. He said it's taken mental energy, especially as the Cup Series is running an accelerated schedule because of time lost to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. When asked Friday about racing at Homestead-Miami on Sunday, he laughed, "Oh, is that what’s next on the schedule?"
During the video call, he fielded mostly questions about social change. When asked a rare question about racing, he laughed and said, "Thanks for bringing that up."
He said he realizes this is part of the job and the attention would increase as he spoke out, especially after driving a car in this past week's Martinsville race with a Black Lives Matter paint scheme.
“It’s definitely been a lot. It’s mentally taxing," Wallace said. "But, we were talking earlier, it’s that part of the pedestal that you sign up for. It doesn’t say that on the front page, the book of being an athlete or an icon in the sport. It doesn’t say that on the front page of what you’re going to have to go through.
"It’s in the fine print, the underlying print there, that you have to go through. And when you sign up to become something, you’re signing up to become something larger than yourself and representing something more than yourself."
Wallace said he's learning as he goes.
“Off the track is a lot more busy and a lot more hectic," Wallace said. "I’m thankful for no practice or the three-day shows that we’re used to, because I’d be wiped out by practice time. So, it’s good to just kind of stay focused on this throughout the week, but you’ve definitely got to do a quick shift, a mind shift, going into the race. So, it’s challenging, but I’m learning every step of the way.”
Wallace's father has texted his son, expressing concern for his safety, especially if he wants to continue what he did before the COVID-19 pandemic — go in the infield and engage with fans during race week.
At Talladega Superspeedway — which will host NASCAR races June 20-21 — he has participated in events that have featured him walking around the grounds and speaking with fans.
"He was proud of what I was doing on and off the race track, but he was worried about my safety; you know, going out in public and whatnot," Wallace said. "So, it’s just crazy you have to think about that side of things.
"So, you’ve definitely got to watch your back now, and can’t be like that outspoken guy, just happy-go-lucky guy that would go take a trip on the golf cart or my longboard down into the infield, or whatever, and have a good time.”
Wallace said he hasn't decided if he will kneel during the national anthem Sunday before the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Fox Sports has reported that NASCAR has removed a requirement that racing team members must stand during the national anthem with their right hand over their heart and all headwear removed.
Then-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled during the anthem in his final season in 2016. Team members can now do so, if they wish, without violating a NASCAR directive.
Wallace said he is considering his options. NASCAR technical inspector Kirk Price, 49, who served in the U.S. Army for three years, knelt during the anthem at Sunday's Cup race in Atlanta. He also saluted the flag.
"I’m still looking up and reading on stuff and learning exactly what the message we are trying to push across — learn and understand," Wallace said. "I think the messages that I have been putting out there on the race tracks during the anthem is speaking for itself, so I haven’t put much forethought into that.
"I loved that the official, Kirk Price, took that initiative and stood for what he believed in, kneeled for what he believed in. A man that served our nation in the military kneeled. So, I thought that was pretty powerful.”