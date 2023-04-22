Bret Holmes turns attention to truck series after frustrating third-place finish at Talladega

TALLADEGA — On Saturday, Munford native Bret Holmes once again lived out his dream of racing at the Talladega Superspeedway when he raced in the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200.
Unfortunately, for the local who spent most of his life picturing himself in victory lane on his home course, Saturday reminded him that all dreams don’t end happily.
Holmes finished in third place, only 0.047 seconds behind first-place finisher Jesse Love.
“Of course, just being here and the opportunity just to get to race here is huge,” Holmes said. “So I’m just very thankful I even get to run here.
“It sucks because we want a little more. Because we’re right there knocking on the door of a win, but regardless if I don’t ever accomplish anything else, I can still say I got to race here and was close to doing it.”
Maybe at one point in his life, coming that close to victory lane at Talladega could have been something Holmes took genuine pride and perhaps even satisfaction in, but that wasn’t the case on Saturday. Instead, it was hard for Holmes to express anything but frustration mixed with wistfulness at what could have been.
“A lot of the ARCA drivers like to stay bottom, be safe,” Holmes said. “And that isn’t going to win you the race. I know some of them are new and stuff, but I am here to win the race, and the ARCA field just don’t provide enough opportunities to do that, and that is what we ran into this race.”
Holmes, who won the ARCA series championship back in 2020, is a full-time driver for NASCAR’s truck series this season. Still, he couldn’t turn down the chance to race on his home course.
A win on Saturday likely would have meant that much more after his last experience on the Superspeedway.
In the truck series last October, Holmes crossed the finish line first, but a late caution flag ended the race seconds earlier, just as he made his move for the win. As a result, Holmes officially finished third, just a few feet and 0.038 seconds short of the victory.
During Friday’s practice run, Holmes took first with a time of 52.351, which edged out Jesse Love’s time by 0.005 seconds. Throughout most of Saturday’s race, Holmes remained in the mix in the front of the pack, and he was a top concern for Love in the later portion of the race.
“He does have a lot of experience,” Love said. “So I knew that if there was anybody that was going to back up and try to make a run, it was the guy either in third or it's gonna be Bret.”
Love said his spotter spent most of the last lap calling out Holmes’ attempts to back up and make a move.
From Holmes' perspective, it felt like the cars around him were either unaware of how to make a move or simply unwilling to risk their position for a shot at the win.
“I waited to make a move and backed up on the last lap, but the 2 (car) didn’t come up the race track, the 6 (car) didn’t come on our bumper,” Holmes said. “Just a couple things that they didn’t do a good job of, and I don’t see what we could have done any differently to run any better, but it is what it is.
“That is probably my last ARCA race I will do. I wanted to do this race to win it one last time, and there just isn’t enough opportunities if you don’t have a really good team and teammates or has teammates.”
