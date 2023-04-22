 Skip to main content
Bret Holmes turns attention to truck series after frustrating third-place finish at Talladega

Bret Holmes

Bret Holmes (23) finished third for the second consective time at Talladega when he raced in the ARCA Menards series General Tire 200.

 Tucker Webb | Anniston Star

TALLADEGA — On Saturday, Munford native Bret Holmes once again lived out his dream of racing at the Talladega Superspeedway when he raced in the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200.

Unfortunately, for the local who spent most of his life picturing himself in victory lane on his home course, Saturday reminded him that all dreams don’t end happily.

