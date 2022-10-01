 Skip to main content
Bret Holmes falls short of overtime victory at Talladega after late caution flag ends race

TALLADEGA — Munford native Bret Holmes crossed the finish line first by inches. He had dreamed of that moment since he first raced go-karts across the road at the dirt track.

Unfortunately for Holmes, a caution flag ended the race moments before, just as he was pulling even with Matt DiBenedetto and Ben Rhodes.

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep