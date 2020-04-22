Blaney ready to race at virtual Talladega Superspeedway he conquered in real life last October

The last time the NASCAR Cup Series came to Talladega Superspeedway, Ryan Blaney drove away with a victory in the 1000bulbs.com 500.
When NASCAR's iRacing Pro Invitational Series travels to a virtual-reality representation of the famed Talladega track Sunday, don't expect Blaney to repeat the feat. NASCAR has run four iRacing events with Cup drivers since the COVID-19 shutdown of the regular series. While the Pro Invitational Series managers have made it clear they're looking for a mix of competition and fun, Blaney definitely leans toward the fun part.
"I'm a very sub-par iRacer, and I'm OK with that," Blaney said by phone Wednesday morning from his North Carolina home.
Blaney didn't compete in the first iRacing event but he has raced the last three. He finished 23rd, 26th and 27th.
"I'm a very inexperienced iRacer," Blaney said. "I don't even have my own rig. The internet at my house won't support it. Actually, I go to the house of my spotter, John Williams, and do it from there."
All the iRacing events have been televised by FOX and FS1, including Sunday's virtual Talladega race, which is set to start at noon and run through 1:30 p.m. According to figures provided by ShowBuzzDaily, the races have drawn an average of about a million viewers.
This past Sunday's race from a virtual Richmond Raceway drew 971,000 viewers combined from FOX and FS1, which ranks third among live and taped sports event programming for the week. It trailed the WWE's regular Friday night wrestling broadcast on FOX and a CBS replay of the New England Patriots' NFL conference championship win over Kansas City two years ago.
"It's good that people can have this to watch," Blaney said. "The ratings have been awesome, and that's good to see."
Blaney said he's spending his time these days working on his home and joining his dad in restoring a Sprint Cup race car.
"I've got a decent-sized property here in North Carolina, and keeping it up consumes part of my week during the season when we're racing anyway," he said. "I'm working at my dad's race shop. It's a new business of his, and he's got this old Sprint Cup car. It's been good to stay busy."
He said he wishes he was at Talladega this week, and according to the weather, this would've been a great weekend to host the Cup Series. The weather is expected to be sunny with temperatures in the high 60s for what would've been race day.
He hadn't had a whole lot of luck at Talladega until winning last October. He hadn't finished in the top 10 since the spring of 2016 when he was ninth. In 2017, he was swallowed in crashes in both Talladega races and saw his day end both times.
"Racers don't remember every race, but we remember the really good and really bad ones, and I remember last year at Talladega," Blaney said. "I remember that in the other three speedway races that year at Daytona and Talladega, it seemed like we always got caught up in something, but that day, we missed about two or three big wrecks."
Blaney said he vividly remembers the last two laps. The race was decided by two overtime laps. Wrecks had cut the 40-car field in half. Blaney led almost the whole two laps, but Ryan Newman worked his way in front near the end.
With the start-finish line nearly in sight, Blaney shifted down the track and nudged past Newman, winning by 0.007 seconds.
"I remember that last move on the front stretch," Blaney said with a laugh.
For now, though, he's willing to get behind the wheel of a virtual race car and race on a virtual Talladega Superspeedway.
"It is fun, but it does get serious," he said. "It can be competitive. You want to win. Yeah, there've been some hurt feelings — more hurt feelings that I understand because it's a video game."