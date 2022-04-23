Bell rings up pole position for Sunday's Talladega Cup race

TALLADEGA — Christopher Bell edged Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. to win the pole for Sunday's Cup Series GEICO 500.
Bell ran a lap of 180.92 mph, beating Truex by only .081 seconds in the KLĒNSKIN Pole Qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway. The GEICO 500 is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, with FOX providing the television broadcast.
"I’m just very thankful to be in the position I am driving for Joe Gibbs Racing," Bell said.
“We’ve got a great team and this one is a pretty big thank you to Andy Graves at TRD (Toyota Racing Development). We ride him pretty hard, but I’ll give this engine a 10, Andy.’’
Asked if he thought the wind gusts at the track ultimately made a difference in his pole-winning speed, the 27-year-old smiled and said, “it didn’t hurt."
Bell also won a Cup pole at Las Vegas in March. He finished 10th in the race.
Sunday will mark his fifth Cup start at Talladega, and his best finish is fifth this past fall.
This will mark the first time two drivers from Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota took the top two spots at Talladega Superspeedway through Cup qualifying.