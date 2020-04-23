You are the owner of this article.
Back on track ... sort of: Jeff Gordon enters Talladega iRacing event

Leader of the pack

Jeff Gordon will race Sunday at a virtual-reality Talladega Superspeedway.

 Cody Crisp/The Daily Home

Jeff Gordon will hit the track at a virtual-reality Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday when NASCAR puts on its fifth iRacing Pro Invitational Series event.

Gordon, a retired driver who won four Cup Series championships, had been part of the FOX broadcast team for the first four races, but he'll step into an iRacing rig Sunday and join the competition.

“Man, I’m going to give it a try,” Gordon was quoted as saying in a news release. “Coming out of retirement boys!”

The virtual reality race will be called the GEICO 70 and will be broadcast by FOX and FS1 at noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The regular Cup Series was suspended in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic after only four of 36 points races had been completed.

Gordon is part of the GEICO 70 entry list that was released Sunday. He has six Cup Series wins at the actual Talladega Superspeedway to his credit.

A list published by NASCAR on Thursday has 39 drivers, including Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Ryan Blaney, the winner of the last actual race at Talladega in the fall of 2019. Also entered is NASCAR driver William Byron, who has won the last two iRacing events.

The race also will include 11 others who have won Cup Series races at Talladega: Brad Keselowski (five), Joey Logano (three), Clint Bowyer (two), Jimmie Johnson (two), Chase Elliott (one), Denny Hamlin (one), Kyle Busch (one), Kevin Harvick (one), Aric Almirola (one), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (one) and Bobby Labonte (one).

After Byron won the virtual Richmond race last week, he said of iRacing at Talladega: “It's going to be wild.”

“I think there's honestly going to be some really good racing," Byron said. "It's going to be a tough race. I think virtually you're going to see a lot of aggression and things of that nature. I'm really actually looking forward to it because I feel like some guys will be really good at drafting. But at the same time it's going to be really interesting.”

GEICO 70 entry list

1, Kurt Busch, Ganassi

2, Brad Keselowski, Penske

3, Austin Dillon, RCR

4, Kevin Harvick, SHR

6, Ross Chastain, Roush

8, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Invitation

9, Chase Elliott, HMS

10, Aric Armirola, SHR

11, Denny Hamlin, JGR

12, Ryan Blaney, Penske

13, Ty Dillon, Germain

14, Clint Bowyer, SHR

15, Brennan Poole, Premium

17, Chris Buescher, Roush

18, Kyle Busch, JGR

19, Bobby Labonte, Invitation

20, Erik Jones, JGR

21, Matt DiBennedetto, Wood Bros.

22, Joey Logano, Penske

24, William Byron, HMS

31, Tyler Reddick, RCR

32, Corey LaJoie, GoFas

34, Michael McDowell, Front Row

37, Ryan Preece, JTG

38, John Hunter Nemechek, Front Row

41, Cole Custer, SHR

47, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG

48, Jimmie Johnson, HMS

49, Chad Finchum, MBM

51, Garrett Smithley, Invitation

52, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware

53, Joey Gase, Rick Ware

66, Timmy Hill, Invitation

77, Parker Kligerman, Invitation

88, Alex Bowman, HMS

89, Landon Cassill, Invitation

95, Christopher Bell, LFR

96, Daniel Suarez, Gaunt Bros.

(Number not provided), Jeff Gordon, Invitation

Sports Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

