Back on track ... sort of: Jeff Gordon enters Talladega iRacing event

Jeff Gordon will hit the track at a virtual-reality Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday when NASCAR puts on its fifth iRacing Pro Invitational Series event.
Gordon, a retired driver who won four Cup Series championships, had been part of the FOX broadcast team for the first four races, but he'll step into an iRacing rig Sunday and join the competition.
“Man, I’m going to give it a try,” Gordon was quoted as saying in a news release. “Coming out of retirement boys!”
The virtual reality race will be called the GEICO 70 and will be broadcast by FOX and FS1 at noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The regular Cup Series was suspended in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic after only four of 36 points races had been completed.
Gordon is part of the GEICO 70 entry list that was released Sunday. He has six Cup Series wins at the actual Talladega Superspeedway to his credit.
A list published by NASCAR on Thursday has 39 drivers, including Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Ryan Blaney, the winner of the last actual race at Talladega in the fall of 2019. Also entered is NASCAR driver William Byron, who has won the last two iRacing events.
The race also will include 11 others who have won Cup Series races at Talladega: Brad Keselowski (five), Joey Logano (three), Clint Bowyer (two), Jimmie Johnson (two), Chase Elliott (one), Denny Hamlin (one), Kyle Busch (one), Kevin Harvick (one), Aric Almirola (one), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (one) and Bobby Labonte (one).
After Byron won the virtual Richmond race last week, he said of iRacing at Talladega: “It's going to be wild.”
“I think there's honestly going to be some really good racing," Byron said. "It's going to be a tough race. I think virtually you're going to see a lot of aggression and things of that nature. I'm really actually looking forward to it because I feel like some guys will be really good at drafting. But at the same time it's going to be really interesting.”
GEICO 70 entry list
1, Kurt Busch, Ganassi
2, Brad Keselowski, Penske
3, Austin Dillon, RCR
4, Kevin Harvick, SHR
6, Ross Chastain, Roush
8, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Invitation
9, Chase Elliott, HMS
10, Aric Armirola, SHR
11, Denny Hamlin, JGR
12, Ryan Blaney, Penske
13, Ty Dillon, Germain
14, Clint Bowyer, SHR
15, Brennan Poole, Premium
17, Chris Buescher, Roush
18, Kyle Busch, JGR
19, Bobby Labonte, Invitation
20, Erik Jones, JGR
21, Matt DiBennedetto, Wood Bros.
22, Joey Logano, Penske
24, William Byron, HMS
31, Tyler Reddick, RCR
32, Corey LaJoie, GoFas
34, Michael McDowell, Front Row
37, Ryan Preece, JTG
38, John Hunter Nemechek, Front Row
41, Cole Custer, SHR
47, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG
48, Jimmie Johnson, HMS
49, Chad Finchum, MBM
51, Garrett Smithley, Invitation
52, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware
53, Joey Gase, Rick Ware
66, Timmy Hill, Invitation
77, Parker Kligerman, Invitation
88, Alex Bowman, HMS
89, Landon Cassill, Invitation
95, Christopher Bell, LFR
96, Daniel Suarez, Gaunt Bros.
(Number not provided), Jeff Gordon, Invitation