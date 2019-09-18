TALLADEGA — Dale Earnhardt's black No. 3 Goodwrench Chevrolet is coming back to the Talladega Superspeedway.
At the 1000Bulbs.com 500 race Oct. 13, car owner Richard Childress will drive Earnhardt's last Talladega-winning car around the track on the pace lap, before giving way to the Cup Series racers.
"I wanted to get out there and drive it 200 (mph)," Childress said with a laugh at a joint news conference Wednesday at the speedway with track chairman Grant Lynch.
Childress, a former NASCAR racer, jokingly feigned disappointment when informed the pace lap goes only 65 mph.
On Oct. 15, 2000, Earnhardt was 18th with five laps to go before rallying to win at Talladega. It was his last Cup victory. He died when crashing at the Daytona 500 on Feb. 18, 2001. He won 76 Cup races, including a record 10 at Talladega.
That 2000 car has resided in the Richard Childress Racing Museum in Lexington, N.C., since that race.
"We put it on the shop floor," Childress said. "We got it all fixed, got the engine running — same engine that he had in the car that day. The exact car, just like it was when it left the winner's circle here. We did paint it and we took the marks off it."
Then he glanced at a picture from 2000 of Earnhardt and the car in Victory Lane that day, noticing the cool-looking marks the car sustained that day.
Childress smiled and lamented, "I wish we hadn't now."
Childress said Lynch asked him about the idea of bringing down the car this year, especially since this is the 50th anniversary of the first race at Talladega.
"Well, how do you say, 'No,' to your best friend on something like this?" Childress said. "I said, 'All right, we'll do it.' So, I'm going to be leading the parade lap in the car that Dale won in 2000, his last race that he won. We're going to be running that car, leading the field down here, which is going to be a great honor."
Lynch said he recalls seeing the Talladega stands in the 1990s look black because of all the Earnhardt fans wearing black shirts. He has a suggestion for those fans.
"Dust your shirts off, put them back on and come see us one last time and watch R.C. drive it around the track a couple of laps," he said. "It's going to be awesome."
Added Childress: "It's not Dale Earnhardt, but it's a tribute to his last victory. That's what we're doing it for."