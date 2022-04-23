 Skip to main content
Auburn's Harsin will serve as Talladega Cup race's honorary pace-car driver

Auburn vs Georgia State

Bryan Harsin points to the crowd after Auburn's football victory over Georgia State at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 25.

 Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

TALLADEGA — Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin will serve as the honorary pace car driver for the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.

Harsin arrives at Talladega after a tumultuous off-season in which job was in jeopardy after going 6-7 his first season, including ending the season on a five-game losing streak. He survived and will enter his second season as the Tigers' head coach.

Harsin spent seven seasons at Boise State, where he went 69-19 and won three Mountain West Conference titles. He was named Auburn's head coach Dec. 22, 2020.

Talladega’s upcoming tripleheader weekend will feature the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at 2 p.m. The ARCA General Tire 200 will be at noon Saturday, followed by the Xfinity Ag-Pro 300 at 3 p.m.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

