 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Auburn's Bruce Pearl to serve as Talladega's honorary starter Sunday

Bruce Pearl

Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl on Monday during the Tigers' first practice of the preseason.

 Zach Bland, Auburn Athletics

TALLADEGA — Auburn head basketball coach Bruce Pearl has answered the call to serve as the honorary starter for Sunday's YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Pearl is slated to wave the green flag to get the YellaWood 500 underway. The race is set for 1 p.m. and will serve as the second Cup playoff race of three in the Round of 12. After the Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Oct. 9, the playoff field will be trimmed to eight.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.