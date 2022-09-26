Auburn's Bruce Pearl to serve as Talladega's honorary starter Sunday

TALLADEGA — Auburn head basketball coach Bruce Pearl has answered the call to serve as the honorary starter for Sunday's YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Pearl is slated to wave the green flag to get the YellaWood 500 underway. The race is set for 1 p.m. and will serve as the second Cup playoff race of three in the Round of 12. After the Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Oct. 9, the playoff field will be trimmed to eight.
“I am super excited to wave the green flag to start the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway,” Pearl said in a news release. “I can’t wait to see the speed of the cars plus see how the race teams will strategize to get a ‘W.’ I am thankful to the YellaWood team for giving me this opportunity.”
Pearl has won 166 games in eight seasons at Auburn. His 2018 and 2022 teams claimed Southeastern Conference regular-season titles, and the 2019 team won the SEC tournament and advanced to the NCAA Final Four, which was the first in school history. Pearl also has led Auburn to four NCAA tournament appearances.
“I am sure Coach Pearl will bring that same passion that he showcases on the court at Auburn to Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500,” Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton said in the release. “He will add even more to what is already going to be an electric atmosphere. We, like many fans who will be here in attendance, are thrilled he will be here.”
According to the news release, Pearl also will be a part of pre-race festivities at the Driver Introductions Stage on pit road. Fans can get an up close with the purchase of a Talladega Garage Experience admission, which allows them to see Driver Intros, Driver Q&A sessions, the Driver Red Carpet Walk, and the race cars up close inside the team garage bays. For more information and how to get tickets, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com.
The YellaWood 500 caps a NASCAR tripleheader at Talladega. Xfinity Series and Truck Series qualifying will be Friday at 2:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevy Silverado 250 will run at 11:30 a.m., followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sparks 300 race at 3 p.m.
In addition, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Chase Rice will be the featured artist for the track’s traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert. The admission is free with the purchase of a Sunday race ticket for the YellaWood 500. Breakout country artist Bailey Zimmerman will open.
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.