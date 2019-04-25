TALLADEGA — Two weeks ago, Auburn’s basketball team was on a magical run in the NCAA tournament.
Some of that success and fortune would be welcomed by Auburn’s entry in the world of high-level motorsports.
Bret Holmes, the Munford native and former Donoho School athlete, is a junior at Auburn. He’s also a promising talent on the ARCA Menards Series.
Holmes is in third place in the ARCA standings through the season’s first three races, only 20 points out of first, going into the General Tire 200, which culminates today’s long day of on-track activities at Talladega Superspeedway. The green flag drops at 5 p.m. for the race, which will be televised live on FS1.
ARCA qualifying is at 2:35, with drivers and teams having early-morning practice time.
Zane Smith was last year’s winner, nipping Joe Graf Jr., in a photo finish last spring in the closest finish in ARCA history. Officials had to rely on the photo because the electronic scoring showed an absolutely dead heat between Smith and Graf.
Holmes, who drives the No. 23 Bret Holmes Racing-Holmes II Excavation Chevrolet, was 18th in the season-opener at Daytona — he was running third when he was taken out in a wreck — then finished sixth at Pensacola and 10th at Salem.
“The season has been OK so far,” Holmes said. “I’m still gelling with the new guys on the team and working through some kinks, but I’m really happy with our outlook.”
It will be Holmes’s fourth start at Talladega, where he finished ninth in his debut in 2016, then was twice eliminated in crashes; he led six laps before last year’s incident.
“We’re only 20 points out of the championship lead right now and coming to my home track with all of my hometown support is huge for me,” Holmes said. “It puts pressure on me to do well but I also want to win more than ever because of it.”