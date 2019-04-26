TALLADEGA — Todd Gilliland, the 18-year-old winner of Friday evening’s General Tire 200, could offer some appreciation to Bret Holmes.
Which is little consolation to Holmes, the Munford resident and Auburn University student. On this day, Holmes learned a lesson he already knew about the fickleness of aerodynamics at Talladega Superspeedway.
Holmes wound up 14th in a race that was hardly a red-letter day for Alabama racers. Thomas Praytor of Mobile, driving a car sponsored by Talladega-based Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind, was 20th when he suffered mechanical problems.
Holmes, who entered the race third in the ARCA Menard Series standings, started fourth on a restart with 19 laps remaining, right behind Gilliland. The aero boost from Holmes’ Chevy helped push Gilliland to the front. Alas, the cars lined up behind Holmes dropped off, one by one, leaving him with no push from behind.
“We were stuck,” Holmes said. “We had to restart fourth and there was no clear hole. I was doing all I could do. I had no help in front of me. I don’t know where the help was behind me and I kept losing momentum.
“I wish I could do well here. It’s frustrating.”
Gilliland has endured his own frustrations since his maiden ARCA victory at 15 years of age. He’s winless in 51 starts in NASCAR’s truck series, with an average finish of 12.3.
He is the son of long-time racer David Gilliland, who said, “It’s hard … as a dad and a car owner. He can do it. He’s won races. But racing is tough. It don’t come easy. Todd’s a tough kid, very focused, very dedicated.”
For an ARCA race, this was tremendously uneventful, with only a couple of caution periods. When things settled down after the restart, it was essentially a six-car draft, led by Gilliland, with no one in his wake mustering enough speed to pass.
“When I come to the ARCA series,” said Gilliland, “I have so much confidence in late-race restarts (that) I can beat them.”
A good push from behind doesn’t hurt, either.