ARCA at Talladega: Munford's Holmes finishes third at his home track

TALLADEGA -- Munford's Bret Holmes finished third in the General Tire 200 today at Talladega Superspeedway.
Drew Dollar scored the win, which is the first of the 19-year-old's career. This was only his fifth start on the ARCA Menards Series.
For Holmes, this was his 15th top-three finish in 65 ARCA races, but he's still looking for his first win.
"We hate finishing third," said Holmes, 23, a Donoho grad. "We finishing third last week, but we've got some momentum. It would've meant everything to get a win here."
In the closing laps, Holmes rode second behind Riley Herbst. Dollar, Ryan Repko and Michael Self rode closely behind, and in the shuffle for those three to challenge Herbst and Holmes, Self spun briefly.
When Self righted his car, Dollar was well out in front with Repko and Holmes drafting to make a run for first. They closed the gap, but Dollar held onto the lead and won.
Dollar beat Repko by .115 seconds. Herbst followed Holmes in fourth place. Self was in fifth place.
Thad Moffitt was sixth, followed by Hailie Deegan, Jason Kitzmiller, Sean Corr and Ed Pompa.