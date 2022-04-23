 Skip to main content
After three overtime restarts, Gragson finds his way to Victory Lane

Noah Gragson celebrates winning the NASCAR Xfinity Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Noah Gragson survived three overtime restarts to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday.

It’s the second win of the season for Gragson and the seventh Xfinity Series victory of his career.

Gragson took the lead in the third overtime period as Justin Allgaier ran out of gas. His No. 9 Chevrolet also withstood a late charge from pole-winner Jeffery Earnhardt to earn the win.

“This team at Junior Motorsports never quits,” Gragson said. “We’ve had a rough last month; we haven't had the finishes that we wanted. What a (heck) of a call by Luke Lambert and the rest of this team. The Hendrick Chevrolet power was awesome under the hood. We just stayed at it."

Grayson won despite leading only seven laps Saturday. He said he wasn’t as aggressive as he usually is.

“Superspeedway, I treat them like a rented go-kart race,” Gragson said. “For me today, I just couldn't get the runs that I wanted, so I switched to a different driving style and ran at the bottom. … I think with two or three restarts we were 14th or 15th, and we managed to pull off the win with plenty of fuel left in the car."

Noah Gragson won the NASCAR Xfinity Ag-Pro 300 Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway. The race required three overtimes to complete.

Earnhardt finished second while driving the black No. 3 car for Richard Childress Racing. He expressed how grateful he was for the team and this chance to race at Talladega.

“Without a push, it's just really hard to create a run,” Earnhardt said. “Everyone breaks apart there at the end because everyone is fighting for every little scratch of anything that they can find. I’m blessed to get this opportunity. … I would’ve loved to get that win, but we will see what the next thing holds for us. We still have some races in the 26 for Sam Heart Racing. Those guys are awesome, and I’m confident we can run good with them, too.”

A.J. Allmendinger finished third and earned his second $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize. This is the second straight race in which he has won the Dash 4 Cash.

“I absolutely freaking hate this place,” Allmendinger said. “To survive it is all that matters. I thought I crashed seven times in the last lap."

Ryan Sieg, Landon Cassill, Anthony Alfredo, Riley Herbst, Joe Graf Jr., Myatt Snider and Brett Moffitt round out the top 10.

Austin Hill seemed to be on his way to win at Talladega on Saturday, leading 67 laps, but his day was ended by a wreck by Sam Mayer. That brought out the eighth caution of the race which forced overtime. Hill finished 27th.

LaVonte Young is the Sports Editor for The Daily Home. Contact him at lyoung@dailyhome.com or follow him on Twitter @LYoung_DHSports.

