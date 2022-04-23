After three overtime restarts, Gragson finds his way to Victory Lane

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automaticrenewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
*NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY join with a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials! AMEX is not accepted through this site.
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
Noah Gragson survived three overtime restarts to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday.
It’s the second win of the season for Gragson and the seventh Xfinity Series victory of his career.
Gragson took the lead in the third overtime period as Justin Allgaier ran out of gas. His No. 9 Chevrolet also withstood a late charge from pole-winner Jeffery Earnhardt to earn the win.
“This team at Junior Motorsports never quits,” Gragson said. “We’ve had a rough last month; we haven't had the finishes that we wanted. What a (heck) of a call by Luke Lambert and the rest of this team. The Hendrick Chevrolet power was awesome under the hood. We just stayed at it."
Grayson won despite leading only seven laps Saturday. He said he wasn’t as aggressive as he usually is.
“Superspeedway, I treat them like a rented go-kart race,” Gragson said. “For me today, I just couldn't get the runs that I wanted, so I switched to a different driving style and ran at the bottom. … I think with two or three restarts we were 14th or 15th, and we managed to pull off the win with plenty of fuel left in the car."
1 of 29
AG pro 300 BC _1.jpg
Racing scenes from the NASCAR Xfinity AGPro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Noah Gragson won the NASCAR Xfinity Ag-Pro 300 Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway. The race required three overtimes to complete.
1 of 29
AG pro 300 BC _1.jpg
Racing scenes from the NASCAR Xfinity AGPro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
AG pro 300 BC _2.jpg
Racing scenes from the NASCAR Xfinity AGPro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
AG pro 300 BC _3.jpg
Racing scenes from the NASCAR Xfinity AGPro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
AG pro 300 BC _4.jpg
Racing scenes from the NASCAR Xfinity AGPro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
AG pro 300 BC _5.jpg
Racing scenes from the NASCAR Xfinity AGPro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
AG pro 300 BC _6.jpg
Jeffrey Earnhardt starts from pole position in the NASCAR Xfinity AGPro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
AG pro 300 BC _7.jpg
Threewide racing in the NASCAR Xfinity AGPro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
AG pro 300 BC _8.jpg
Race winner Noah Gragson pits the NASCAR Xfinity AGPro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
AG pro 300 BC _9.jpg
Race winner Noah Gragson pits the NASCAR Xfinity AGPro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
AG pro 300 BC _11.jpg
Race winner Noah Gragson fights for position in the NASCAR Xfinity AGPro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
AG pro 300 BC _12.jpg
Ty Gibbs pits during the NASCAR Xfinity AGPro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
AG pro 300 BC _13.jpg
Jeffrey Earnhardt pits in the NASCAR Xfinity AGPro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
AG pro 300 BC _14.jpg
Racing scenes from the NASCAR Xfinity AGPro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
AG pro 300 BC _15.jpg
Racing scenes from the NASCAR Xfinity AGPro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
AG pro 300 BC _17.jpg
Racing scenes from the NASCAR Xfinity AGPro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
AG pro 300 BC _18.jpg
Racing scenes from the NASCAR Xfinity AGPro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
AG pro 300 BC _19.jpg
Justin Algaier pits during NASCAR Xfinity AGPro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
AG pro 300 BC _20.jpg
Justin Algaier pits during NASCAR Xfinity AGPro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
AG pro 300 BC _21.jpg
Justin Algaier pits during NASCAR Xfinity AGPro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
AG pro 300 BC _22.jpg
Noah Gragson leads Jeffrey Earnhardt on the least lap to win the NASCAR Xfinity AGPro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
AG pro 300 BC .jpg
Racing scenes from the NASCAR Xfinity AGPro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Russell with Jr.jpg
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a word with Russell Branham in vicory lane at NASCAR Xfinity AGPro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Victory Lane-bc.jpg
Noah Gragson celebrates winning the NASCAR Xfinity Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
xfinity race winner Noah Gragson 001 tw.jpg
Tucker Webb / Anniston Star
xfinity race winner Noah Gragson 002 tw.jpg
Tucker Webb / Anniston Star
xfinity race winner Noah Gragson 003 tw.jpg
Tucker Webb / Anniston Star
xfinity race winner Noah Gragson 004 tw.jpg
Tucker Webb / Anniston Star
xfinity race winner Noah Gragson 005 tw.jpg
Tucker Webb / Anniston Star
xfinity race winner Noah Gragson 006 tw.jpg
Tucker Webb / Anniston Star
Earnhardt finished second while driving the black No. 3 car for Richard Childress Racing. He expressed how grateful he was for the team and this chance to race at Talladega.
“Without a push, it's just really hard to create a run,” Earnhardt said. “Everyone breaks apart there at the end because everyone is fighting for every little scratch of anything that they can find. I’m blessed to get this opportunity. … I would’ve loved to get that win, but we will see what the next thing holds for us. We still have some races in the 26 for Sam Heart Racing. Those guys are awesome, and I’m confident we can run good with them, too.”
A.J. Allmendinger finished third and earned his second $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize. This is the second straight race in which he has won the Dash 4 Cash.
“I absolutely freaking hate this place,” Allmendinger said. “To survive it is all that matters. I thought I crashed seven times in the last lap."
Ryan Sieg, Landon Cassill, Anthony Alfredo, Riley Herbst, Joe Graf Jr., Myatt Snider and Brett Moffitt round out the top 10.
Austin Hill seemed to be on his way to win at Talladega on Saturday, leading 67 laps, but his day was ended by a wreck by Sam Mayer. That brought out the eighth caution of the race which forced overtime. Hill finished 27th.