Prep wrestling: Oxford third, Alexandria fourth so far after second day of state meet

HUNTSVILLE — Oxford stands third in Class 6A headed into the final day of the state wrestling championships, and Alexandria is fourth in 1A-5A, one place behind Ranburne.
Consolation and championship finals are set for today at the Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena.
Oxford came out of Saturday’s second day of matches with 102.5 points. Gardendale leads 6A with 160.5, and Benjamin Russell is second at 120.5.
In the 1A-5A division, Ranburne bumped up from fourth to third Saturday and takes 96.5 points into the finals, and Alexandria is fourth with 80. Arab leads the way at 176.5, and Jasper has 107.
Today’s championship finals feature a Star coverage-area clash between Weaver’s Cody Souder and Alexandria’s Jaden New in the 1A-5A 145-pound division.
Championship finals start at 11:30 a.m. The following coverage-area wrestlers will compete for individual state titles in their weight classes today:
Class 6A
Oxford: Jakob Chisolm (138), Chase Hicks (152) and Reed Hill (160).
Class 1A-5A
Ranburne: Christian Smith (195), Carson Hall (220) and Ben Buchanan (285).
Alexandria: New (145).
Weaver: Souder (145).