Prep volleyball: State-tournament pairings

Jacksonville

Jacksonville won its 11th Calhoun County volleyball championship under David Clark.

 Joe Medley/The Anniston Star

State-tournament pairings, with notes showing days and times for The Star’s coverage-area teams:

AHSAA 50TH Annual State Volleyball Championships

Birmingham CrossPlex/Bill Harris Arena

FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS

Tuesday-Thursday

CLASS 1A

South 4: Millry vs. North 1: Donoho (30-4)

North 3: Meek (25-13) vs. South 2: Pleasant Home (12-4)

North 4: Covenant Christian (30-4) vs. South 1: Bayshore Christian (18-10)

South 3: Kinston (14-6) vs. North 2: Lindsay Lane Christian (36-7)

NOTE: Donoho plays Tuesday at 2 p.m. Semifinals 6:30 p.m., and finals will be Wednesday at 4 p.m.

CLASS 2A

South 4:  Horseshoe Bend (32-6) vs. North 1: Addison (34-16)

North 3: Spring Garden (18-5) vs. South 2: Ariton (24-9)

North 4: Hatton vs. South 1: G.W. Long (30-4)

South 3: Orange Beach (13-17) vs. North 2: Altamont

CLASS 3A

South 4: Thomasville (21-8) vs. North 1: Plainview

North 3: Fyffe (21-11) vs. South 2: Houston Academy (26-17)

North 4: Lauderdale County (28-17) vs. South 1: Trinity Presbyterian (14-8)

South 3: Prattville Christian (35-9) vs. North 2: Pleasant Valley (27-6)

NOTE: Pleasant Valley plays Wednesday at 10 a.m. Semifinals are Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., and finals are Thursday at 10 noon.

CLASS 4A

South 4: Northside (7-7) vs. North 1: Curry (54-10)

North 3: Jacksonville (39-8) vs. South 2: LAMP (22-11)

North 4: Westminster Christian (20-14) vs. South 1: Montgomery Academy (32-9)

South 3: St. Michael Catholic (18-18) vs. North 2: Madison County (26-12)

NOTE: Jacksonville plays Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Semifinals at 3:30 p.m., and final is Thursday at 2 p.m.

CLASS 5A

South 4: Elberta (7-11) vs. North 1: West Point (48-15)

North 3: Alexandria (36-16) vs. South 2: Satsuma (10-11)

North 4: East Limestone (18-11) vs. South 1: Bayside Academy (49-4)

South 3: Providence Christian (30-10) vs. North 2: Fairview (50-13)

NOTE: Alexandria plays Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Semifinals are 6:30 p.m., and finals are Wednesday at 6 p.m.

CLASS 6A

South 4: Northridge (26-12) vs. North 1: Hazel Green (31-8)

North 3: Mountain Brook (31-12) vs. South 2: John Carroll Catholic (22-20)

North 4: Buckhorn (43-15) vs. South 1: Spanish Fort (41-11)

South 3: St. Paul’s Episcopal (30-7) vs. North 2: Hartselle (52-11)

CLASS 7A

South 4: Baker (21-15) vs. North 1: Hoover (49-1)

North 3: Thompson (15-8) vs. South 2: Prattville (27-8)

North 4: Vestavia Hills (16-24) vs. South 1: McGill-Toolen Catholic (40-8)

South 3: Auburn (11-14) vs. North 2: Spain Park (25-10)

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

