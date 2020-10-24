Prep volleyball: State-tournament pairings

State-tournament pairings, with notes showing days and times for The Star’s coverage-area teams:
AHSAA 50TH Annual State Volleyball Championships
Birmingham CrossPlex/Bill Harris Arena
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
Tuesday-Thursday
CLASS 1A
South 4: Millry vs. North 1: Donoho (30-4)
North 3: Meek (25-13) vs. South 2: Pleasant Home (12-4)
North 4: Covenant Christian (30-4) vs. South 1: Bayshore Christian (18-10)
South 3: Kinston (14-6) vs. North 2: Lindsay Lane Christian (36-7)
NOTE: Donoho plays Tuesday at 2 p.m. Semifinals 6:30 p.m., and finals will be Wednesday at 4 p.m.
CLASS 2A
South 4: Horseshoe Bend (32-6) vs. North 1: Addison (34-16)
North 3: Spring Garden (18-5) vs. South 2: Ariton (24-9)
North 4: Hatton vs. South 1: G.W. Long (30-4)
South 3: Orange Beach (13-17) vs. North 2: Altamont
CLASS 3A
South 4: Thomasville (21-8) vs. North 1: Plainview
North 3: Fyffe (21-11) vs. South 2: Houston Academy (26-17)
North 4: Lauderdale County (28-17) vs. South 1: Trinity Presbyterian (14-8)
South 3: Prattville Christian (35-9) vs. North 2: Pleasant Valley (27-6)
NOTE: Pleasant Valley plays Wednesday at 10 a.m. Semifinals are Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., and finals are Thursday at 10 noon.
CLASS 4A
South 4: Northside (7-7) vs. North 1: Curry (54-10)
North 3: Jacksonville (39-8) vs. South 2: LAMP (22-11)
North 4: Westminster Christian (20-14) vs. South 1: Montgomery Academy (32-9)
South 3: St. Michael Catholic (18-18) vs. North 2: Madison County (26-12)
NOTE: Jacksonville plays Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Semifinals at 3:30 p.m., and final is Thursday at 2 p.m.
CLASS 5A
South 4: Elberta (7-11) vs. North 1: West Point (48-15)
North 3: Alexandria (36-16) vs. South 2: Satsuma (10-11)
North 4: East Limestone (18-11) vs. South 1: Bayside Academy (49-4)
South 3: Providence Christian (30-10) vs. North 2: Fairview (50-13)
NOTE: Alexandria plays Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Semifinals are 6:30 p.m., and finals are Wednesday at 6 p.m.
CLASS 6A
South 4: Northridge (26-12) vs. North 1: Hazel Green (31-8)
North 3: Mountain Brook (31-12) vs. South 2: John Carroll Catholic (22-20)
North 4: Buckhorn (43-15) vs. South 1: Spanish Fort (41-11)
South 3: St. Paul’s Episcopal (30-7) vs. North 2: Hartselle (52-11)
CLASS 7A
South 4: Baker (21-15) vs. North 1: Hoover (49-1)
North 3: Thompson (15-8) vs. South 2: Prattville (27-8)
North 4: Vestavia Hills (16-24) vs. South 1: McGill-Toolen Catholic (40-8)
South 3: Auburn (11-14) vs. North 2: Spain Park (25-10)