Prep volleyball: Faith Christian volleyball splits tri-match Tuesday

Faith Christian split a volleyball tri-match on Tuesday at Westbrook Christian.

The Lions opened with a 13-25, 25-18, 15-13 win over Sardis. In their second match, the Lions dropped a 26-24, 25-19 decision to host Westbrook Christian.

