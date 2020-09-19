You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep volleyball: Donoho sweeps through Classic

volleyball

Donoho head coach Jamie Clendenin during the Champions Sports Academy "Serve It Up" tournament in Alexandria. The Falcons won the Donoho Classic on Saturday. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Donoho’s volleyball team swept through the Donoho Classic on Saturday, winning five matches en route to the title.

The No. 3 seed in the coming Calhoun County tournament, AL.com’s top-ranked team in 1A and the defending 1A champion, Donoho (17-8), beat White Plains (25-10, 25-12), Decatur Heritage (25-10, 25-20) and Meek (25-12, 25-18) ahead the semifinals.

The Falcons beat Decatur Heritage (25-16, 20-25, 15-12) in the semifinals and White Plains (25-13, 25-10) in the finals.

In other matches of note, White Plains split with Meek, falling 26-24, 22-25, 13-15 but winning 25-16, 25-11 in the semifinals.

Donoho’s top performers:

— Sam Wakefield, 30 digs, six assists.

— Sarah Waggoner, 27 digs.

— Naira Rehman, 22 digs, one assist, four aces.

— Ayesha Siddiqua, 12 digs, four assists, eight aces.

— Maggie Miller, 11 digs, 46 assists, five aces.

— Lily Grace Draper, four digs, 27 kills, 10 aces

— Maggie Wakefield, 25 kills, four blocks.

— Mercy Mangum, eight digs, 12 kills, one assist, two aces.

— Mary Marshall Perry, seven kills, four blocks.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...