Prep volleyball: Donoho sweeps through Classic

Donoho’s volleyball team swept through the Donoho Classic on Saturday, winning five matches en route to the title.
The No. 3 seed in the coming Calhoun County tournament, AL.com’s top-ranked team in 1A and the defending 1A champion, Donoho (17-8), beat White Plains (25-10, 25-12), Decatur Heritage (25-10, 25-20) and Meek (25-12, 25-18) ahead the semifinals.
The Falcons beat Decatur Heritage (25-16, 20-25, 15-12) in the semifinals and White Plains (25-13, 25-10) in the finals.
In other matches of note, White Plains split with Meek, falling 26-24, 22-25, 13-15 but winning 25-16, 25-11 in the semifinals.
Donoho’s top performers:
— Sam Wakefield, 30 digs, six assists.
— Sarah Waggoner, 27 digs.
— Naira Rehman, 22 digs, one assist, four aces.
— Ayesha Siddiqua, 12 digs, four assists, eight aces.
— Maggie Miller, 11 digs, 46 assists, five aces.
— Lily Grace Draper, four digs, 27 kills, 10 aces
— Maggie Wakefield, 25 kills, four blocks.
— Mercy Mangum, eight digs, 12 kills, one assist, two aces.
— Mary Marshall Perry, seven kills, four blocks.