Prep volleyball: Donoho, Spring Garden to meet in state semifinals
BIRMINGHAM — As if meeting up during the Class 1A North Regional wasn’t enough, Donoho and Spring Garden will match up for the second time in less than a week. This time, the stakes will be bigger as the winner advances to tomorrow's Class 1A state championship match.
Donoho, returning to the Class 1A state tournament for the first time since 2015, ousted South Lamar in three sets, 26-24, 25-19, 25-20 on Wednesday. With a warm-up court in between, Spring Garden took care of Millry, 25-11, 25-13, 25-13.
Donoho and Spring Garden will play at 5:30 p.m.
Loading...
Loading...
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniston Star News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily list of top stories in local news, sports, features and opinion? Sign up today!
Paid advertisement
HOT BLAST: Do you trust Facebook and other social media outlets to protect your personal information?
Facebook finds itself in a brewing controversy over how its users online habits were revealed to political campaigns. Do you trust social media companies to guard your private information?
You voted:
-
Oct 30
-
Nov 6
Toyota-Scion Division
256-835-0800