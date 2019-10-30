High school volleyball teaser

Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

 Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
BIRMINGHAM — As if meeting up during the Class 1A North Regional wasn’t enough, Donoho and Spring Garden will match up for the second time in less than a week. This time, the stakes will be bigger as the winner advances to tomorrow's Class 1A state championship match. 
Donoho, returning to the Class 1A state tournament for the first time since 2015, ousted South Lamar in three sets, 26-24, 25-19, 25-20 on Wednesday. With a warm-up court in between, Spring Garden took care of Millry, 25-11, 25-13, 25-13.
Donoho and Spring Garden will play at 5:30 p.m.

