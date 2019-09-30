High school volleyball teaser

Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

 Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Donoho’s volleyball team beat Sacred Heart 3-0 on Monday to clinch the right to play host to the 1A, Area 10 tournament.

The Falcons overcame 60 errors to rally, after falling 13-25 in the first set. They won the next three, 25-16, 25-16, 27-25 after trailing the fourth set 24-21.

Top performers for Donoho (32-13):

— Lily Grace Draper, 12 kills, four service aces, four digs.

— Mercy Mangum, 10 kills, one service ace, two digs.

— Maggie Wakefield, eight kills.

— Mary Marshall Perry, six kills, four service aces.

— Maggie Miller, 31 assists.

— Mya Keel, 10 digs.

Oxford falls to Southside, Jacksonville: Oxford lost a pair of matches Monday, falling to Southside 25-22, 21-25, 3-15 and Jacksonville 23-25, 20-25. Jacksonville beat Southside 25-17, 25-19.

Top performers for Oxford (18-14):

— Lakijah Brown: 11 kills, five digs.

— Shania Vincent: nine kills, six digs.

— Cadie Burn: seven digs, 35 assists. 

— Aametria Wilson: seven digs.

— Brittany Davis: 11 digs.

— Aumaria Lindsey: 10 kills. 

