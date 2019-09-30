Donoho’s volleyball team beat Sacred Heart 3-0 on Monday to clinch the right to play host to the 1A, Area 10 tournament.
The Falcons overcame 60 errors to rally, after falling 13-25 in the first set. They won the next three, 25-16, 25-16, 27-25 after trailing the fourth set 24-21.
Top performers for Donoho (32-13):
— Lily Grace Draper, 12 kills, four service aces, four digs.
— Mercy Mangum, 10 kills, one service ace, two digs.
— Maggie Wakefield, eight kills.
— Mary Marshall Perry, six kills, four service aces.
— Maggie Miller, 31 assists.
— Mya Keel, 10 digs.
Oxford falls to Southside, Jacksonville: Oxford lost a pair of matches Monday, falling to Southside 25-22, 21-25, 3-15 and Jacksonville 23-25, 20-25. Jacksonville beat Southside 25-17, 25-19.
Top performers for Oxford (18-14):
— Lakijah Brown: 11 kills, five digs.
— Shania Vincent: nine kills, six digs.
— Cadie Burn: seven digs, 35 assists.
— Aametria Wilson: seven digs.
— Brittany Davis: 11 digs.
— Aumaria Lindsey: 10 kills.