Prep volleyball: Broom, Miller named North All-Stars

Jacksonville hitter Kayla Broom will join Donoho setter Maggie Miller on the 15-member Alabama North All-Stars, the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced Monday.
The AHSAA made its official release of the North and South teams Monday, but players learned of their selection previously. Donoho School announced Miller's selection via social media last week.
Miller is The Star's 1A-3A all-county player of the year, after helping Donoho to a Class 1A state title.
Broom is a first-team selection to The Star's 4A-6A All-Calhoun County team, after helping Jacksonville to a sectional title and run to the Elite Eight.
The North-South volleyball match will be July 20 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl Multiplex at 4 p.m. The annual game will be live-streamed by the NFHS Network.
The South won last year’s competition 3-0. North holds a 14-8 edge in the series, dating back to the first match in 1997.