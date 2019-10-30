103019_Alexandria_Brewbaker Tech vb_004 tp.jpg

Alexandria's Sarah Pelham makes a pass during their match with Brewbaker Tech at the Crossplex in Birmingham during the AHSAA volleyball state finals tournament. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

BIRMINGHAM — Alexandria opened Elite Eight volleyball play by beating Brewbaker Tech 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-19) at Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday.

The Valley Cubs (45-11) will play Jasper in at 3:30 p.m. semifinal. Jasper (61-9) eliminated St. James 3-0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-7) in the quarterfinals.

Top performers for Alexandria against Brew Tech:

— Jordan Beason, 13 kills, eight digs.

— Lexi Weber, 11 kills, two blocks.

— Madison Wallace, nine kills, three blocks, one dig.

— Anna Johnson, three kills, seven digs, 31 assists, two aces.

— Sarah Pelham, 17 digs, two assists.

— Kandyn Blankenship, four kills, 10 digs.

— Kaylee Smith, five kills.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...