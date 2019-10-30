BIRMINGHAM — Alexandria opened Elite Eight volleyball play by beating Brewbaker Tech 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-19) at Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday.
The Valley Cubs (45-11) will play Jasper in at 3:30 p.m. semifinal. Jasper (61-9) eliminated St. James 3-0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-7) in the quarterfinals.
Top performers for Alexandria against Brew Tech:
— Jordan Beason, 13 kills, eight digs.
— Lexi Weber, 11 kills, two blocks.
— Madison Wallace, nine kills, three blocks, one dig.
— Anna Johnson, three kills, seven digs, 31 assists, two aces.
— Sarah Pelham, 17 digs, two assists.
— Kandyn Blankenship, four kills, 10 digs.
— Kaylee Smith, five kills.