PIEDMONT — The Calhoun County softball tournament will feature Class 5A’s seventh-ranked team, 4A’s third-ranked team and 3A’s fifth-ranked team and a 6A team receiving votes.
No wonder Alexandria coach Brian Hess takes his team’s No. 1 seed in stride.
“I think it could have went to any of the top four teams,” he said.
Calhoun County varsity softball and soccer coaches voted on seedings and set matchups for their county tournaments Sunday at Piedmont High School. Alexandria holds the No. 1 seed in softball, while Saks’ boys and Sacred Heart’s girls are tops in soccer.
The soccer tournament runs Wednesday through Saturday. The softball tournament is April 9-12. Both tournaments will play out at Choccolocco Park. (see seedings, pairings below).
Alexandria’s softball team is 10-7 coming off play in the Gulf Coast Classic. The Valley Cubs won last year’s county tourney.
The rest of the seeds are as follows: No. 2 Pleasant Valley (16-6), No. 3 White Plains (17-4), No. Oxford (11-7), No. 5 Piedmont (11-8), No. 6 Ohatchee (10-8), No. 7 Wellborn (9-11), No. 8 Jacksonville (5-11-1), No. 9 Weaver (4-8), No. 10 Saks (3-19-1), No. 11 Jacksonville Christian (2-4), No. 12 Faith Christian (1-5) and No. 13 Anniston (0-4).
Under former Oxford coach Dwight McDonald, Saks (11-0) leads the way in boys’ soccer, followed by No. 2 Weaver (7-4), No. 3 and defending champion Oxford (2-7-1), No. 4 Donoho (2-3), No. 5 Jacksonville (4-11), No. 6 Faith Christian (4-4), No. 7 White Plains (2-5), No. Saced Heart (0-6) and No. 9 Anniston (0-3).
On the girls’ side, Sacred Heart (5-1), led by Abbie Vingers, the school’s first college signee in girls’ sports, holds the top seed, followed by No. 2 and defending champion Donoho (4-1), No. 3 Jacksonville (4-4-1), No. 5 Oxford (0-6), No. 6 Faith Christian (3-4) and No. 7 Saks (0-10).
Saks’ boys took the top seed into last year’s county soccer tournament but lost to Oxford in the finals.
“The core is there,” said McDonald, who last coached in 2017, at Oxford, and took a year off before going to Saks. “We replaced a lot of players this year. We have probably about six new starters this year.
“I guess the difference is them having a philosophy playing, kind of knowing what they need to do against different opponents, but the senior leadership is real big this year.”
Sacred Heart’s girls come in with a first-year coach, Arnaldo Ostolaza, and a veteran team. The Cardinals look to unseat county champion Donoho, who reached last year’s state semifinals with senior standouts like Constance Hodges and Lily Wiedmer, who scored 57 goals.
“We’ve had ups and downs,” Ostolaza said. “Regardless, they can play better than what they are. We take it one day at a time.”
Softball is the only sport of the three where the reigning champion is picked to repeat, but Alexandria’s key losses from last year included pitcher/first baseman Emmah Rolfe, who moved with her family to Huntsville and plays for Bob Jones.
Maggie Phillips returns in the circle and wields the Valley Cubs’ biggest bat. Catcher Millie Burt, another big bat, has missed playing time with an inflamed elbow.
Hess sees balance in the field.
“PV, White Plains and Oxford are all quality teams,” he said. “There is a lot of parity in the top six or seven teams in the county.
“It’s an honor to be recognized, but also know that there’s a lot of pressure that comes with that position. We embrace it but know we have a long way to go to get where we need to be.”
Calhoun County boys’ soccer tournament
April 3-6
Choccolocco Park
Wednesday
No. 8 Sacred Heart vs. No. 9 Anniston, 4 p.m.
Thursday
No. 4 Donoho vs. No. 5 Jacksonville, 4:30 p.m.
No. 3 Oxford vs. No. 6 Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 Weaver vs. No, 7 White Plains, 6 p.m.
No. 1 Saks vs. Anniston-Sacred Heart winner, 6 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Championship, 6 p.m.
Calhoun County girls’ soccer tournament
April 4-6
Choccolocco Park
Thursday
No. 4 Weaver vs. No. 5 Oxford, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Jacksonville vs. No. 6 Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 Donoho vs. No, 7 Saks, 6 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals
No. 1 Sacred Heart vs. Weaver-Oxford winner, 4:30 p.m.
Jacksonville-Faith winner vs. Donoho-Saks winner, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Championship, 4:30 p.m.
Calhoun County softball tournament
April 9-12
Choccolocco Park
Double elimination
April 9
No. 7 Wellborn vs. No. 10 Saks, 4:30 p.m. (Field 1)
No. 6 Ohatchee vs. No. 11 Jacksonville Christian, 4:30 p.m. (Field 2)
No. 4 Oxford vs. No. 13 Anniston, 4:30 p.m. (Field 3)
No. 5 Piedmont vs. No. 12 Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m. (Field 4)
No. 8 Jacksonville vs. No. 9 Weaver, 4:30 p.m. (Field 5)
Oxford-Anniston loser vs. Piedmont-Faith loser, 6 p.m. (Field 5)
No. 3 White Plains vs. Ohatchee-JCA winner, 6 p.m. (Field 2)
No. 2 Pleasant Valley vs. Wellborn-Saks winner, 6 p.m. (Field 1)
No. 1 Alexandria vs. Jacksonville-Weaver winner, 6 p.m. (Field 4)
Oxford-Anniston winner vs. Piedmont-Faith winner, 6 p.m. (Field 3)
April 11
Games 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
(Fields 1-4, winners’ bracket 6 p.m. on Fields 1-2)
Winners’ bracket final, 7;30 p.m. (Field 1)
April 12
Losers’ bracket semifinal, 4:30 p.m. (Signature Field)
Losers’ bracket final, 6 p.m. (Signature Field)
Championship, 7:30 p.m. (Signature Field)
If game, 9 p.m. (Signature Field)