WHITE PLAINS — Savannah White drove in two runs and Emma Jones went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI to lead White Plains to a 76-3 victory over Hokes Bluff’s in Monday’s 4A, Area 10 title late Tuesday.
Jones also pitched 5 2/3 innings in relief, allowing five hits and one earned run with six strikeouts and two walks.
The Wildcats, who beat Cherokee County 3-2 in 10 innings earlier Tuesday, improved to 28-9 and clinched a berth in the AHSAA West Regional, set for May 9-12 in Tuscaloosa.
White Plains’ other top performers against Hokes Bluff:
—Callyn Martin, 2-for-4, one run.
—Lily Ponder, 2-for-3, one run, one RBI.
—Hannah Fortenberry, 2-for-3.
White Plains’ top performers against Cherokee County:
—Jones, 3-for-5; pitched eight innings of relief, allowing one hit with eight strikeouts and five walks.
—Graci Surrett, 2-for-4.
—Martin, 2-for-5, double, two runs, one RBI.
—Ponder, 2-for-4, double, one RBI.
—Jordan Hinton,one RBI.
—Adrianna Sotelo, 1-for-4, one run.
Faith Christian on to regional: Faith Christian won two in the 1A, Area 8 tourney Tuesday, beating Wadley 17-14 and Talladega County Central 21-11.
The Lions will play TCC for the area title today at 1 p.m. at Woodland Park. They’ve clinched a berth in the East Regional, set for May 9-12 at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park.
Faith’s top performers against Wadley:
—Anna Kerri, multiple hits, three RBIs.
—Madi Snow, multiple hits, one RBI.
—Sarah Christjohn, multiple hits.
—Elizabeth Bedford, multiple hits, three RBIs.
—Ariane Price, multiple hits.
—Riley Doyle, three RBIs.
—Paytin Boyd, one RBI.
Faith’s top performers against TCC:
—Kerri, 3-for-4, two RBIs.
—Snow, 4-for-5, six RBIs.
—Christjohn, 3-for-5, three RBIs.
—Lillianne MaCoy, 2-for-4.
—Boyd, 4-for-5, two RBIs.
—Jordan Campbell, two RBIs.