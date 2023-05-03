Prep softball: Weaver's Fulmer steps up to lead Bearcats to regional berth

PIEDMONT — While Weaver’s bats led the team to a playoff-clinching performance in the Class 3A, Area 10 tournament, the Bearcats had a pitcher in the circle for their first three games they knew they could count on.
Weaver’s Kynlee Fulmer pitched the first three games of the tournament that saw the Bearcats punch their ticket to their first regional since 2017 and second in program history.
“Every practice has been waiting for this moment,” Fulmner said. “I’m really proud of us and I’m really glad we finally achieved this goal.”
After falling to Wellborn in the first game of the tournament, the junior went on to lead the team to an elimination win over Saks and a revenge game against Wellborn that would clinch either team a trip to Albertville.
In her 20 innings pitched, Fulmer struck out 25 batters and threw 59.9 percent strikes as she won two of her three games pitched in the tournament.
Weaver coach Gary Atchley said that Fulmer was one of the biggest reasons the Bearcats were able to make it as far as a regional spot.
“We live and die by her,” Weaver coach Gary Atchley said. “She came up here and pitched a good game and then I thought we hit the ball well.”
Fulmer said that along with the team being more cohesive, part of her success is being more disciplined in practice.
She also said that the team’s higher level of play at the plate is part of a closer bond with each other.
“I think I’ve been more disciplined with myself,” Fulmer said. “The team, we’re closer this season, and that’s really helped.”
Added Fulmer: “Our hitting has definitely been a lot better, and like I said, we’re very close now. We’re a lot closer than the team we had last year, so that’s really helped us.”
Fulmer said part of the team’s bonds created among teammates is their dugout antics, with their chants and cheers now featuring stuffed ducks won in a claw machine at Big Time Entertainment.
“Our dugout rallies, we really get into it,” Fulmer said. “Especially with the ducks now.”
As Weaver looks to prepare for its second regional in school history, Fulmer said that the team will go into Thursday’s practice with one goal in mind.
“Well, we’ve got practice Thursday,” Fulmer said. “Coach is not letting us have any breaks because we’re getting ready and we’re really hoping to whip some tail.”
