Prep softball: Weaver's Fulmer steps up to lead Bearcats to regional berth

Weaver Kynlee Fulmer

Weaver's Kynlee Fulmer pitched three games for the Bearcats in the Class 3A, Area 10 tournament.

 Thomas Ashworth, The Anniston Star

PIEDMONT — While Weaver’s bats led the team to a playoff-clinching performance in the Class 3A, Area 10 tournament, the Bearcats had a pitcher in the circle for their first three games they knew they could count on.

Weaver’s Kynlee Fulmer pitched the first three games of the tournament that saw the Bearcats punch their ticket to their first regional since 2017 and second in program history.

