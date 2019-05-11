TUSCALOOSA — Saturday's play in the West Central Regional softball tournament is postponed until Monday, and the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced, because of rain and field conditions.
Star coverage-area teams affected include Alexandria, Ohatchee, Ranburne and White Plains, and the AHSAA announced a revised schedule later Saturday.
White Plains' 4A elimination-bracket final against Cordova, originally postponed from Friday, will play out Monday at 11 a.m. on Field 2. The winner-take-all game carries a state-tournament berth.
The Wildcats began play in the tournament Thursday.
Alexandria, Ohatchee and Ranburne began play Friday. Alexandria won its 5A opener against Parker and will play Hayden in the winners' bracket 11 a.m. on Field 7. Ohatchee lost to Sand Rock and beat West End and will play Cedar Bluff-Sulligent loser 12:30 p.m. on Field 4. Ranburne lost its opener to Cedar Bluff and will play Cleveland at 11 a.m. on Field 5.
Rain marred West Central Regional play Thursday and Friday, forcing a six-hour rain delay on Thursday and an hour delay Friday. Coaches have reported mass confusion over reschedulings and field assignments and difficulty getting answers from AHSAA officials on site.
Teams in the 7A bracket began play in Tuscaloosa on Thursday but elected to resume Monday, at Montevallo.