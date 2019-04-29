PLEASANT VALLEY — Madison Borders allowed two hits and two earned runs over five innings, and top seed Pleasant Valley beat Weaver 13-2 to advance to today’s winners’ bracket final of the 3A, Area 11 tournament.
Pleasant Valley (26-9) will play Piedmont today at 6 p.m. to see which team advances to the final round. Piedmont beat Wellborn 3-2 Monday, and Weaver beat Saks 8-7 to earn the right to play Pleasant Valley.
Saks will play Wellborn today at 4:30 p.m., with the winner to play Weaver at 8 p.m. The survivor plays the Pleasant Valley-Piedmont loser Thursday at 4 p.m., with the winner to advance to the finals later Thursday.
Pleasant Valley’s other top performers:
—Lindsey Pritchett, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI.
—Ava Boozer, 2-for-2, two runs.
—Savannah Williams, 3-for-4, double, two runs, two RBIs.
—Cortney Williams, 1-for-2, two RBIs.
—Bailey Harris, 1-for-2, double, one run, one RBI.
—Rylee Haynes, 1-for-1, two runs.
—Chandler Dorsett, 3-for-3, double, one run, four RBIs.
—Julianna Ballew, 2-for-2, two runs.