ALEXANDRIA — Maggie Phillips pitched a complete-game one-hitter, and Alexandria started its softball season with a 2-0 victory over Pell City at home Monday. Phillips, a Shelton State signee, struck out 14 batters over seven innings with no walks.
Phillips also went 1-for-2 at the plate with a double, sacrifice fly and two RBIs.
Alexandria’s other top performers:
—Mattie Wade, 1-for-3, one run, triple.
Saks 6, Randolph County 2: Aime Tate pitched seven innings, allowing two hits with one walk for the win. She also had a hit, RBI and run.
Saks' other top performers:
—Savannah Lynch, 3-for-3, two RBIs
—Ryanne Butterworth, 3-for-3, 1 RBI, three runs
—Izzy Shaver, one hit, one RBI
—Madison Tate, one hit, one run
—Destini Elston, one hit, one run
Saks splits two games: Saks beat West End 6-5 and lost 5-0 to Ider on Friday at Woodland Park. Diamond Griffin's solo home run broke a 5-5 tie in the third inning against West End.
Saks' other top performers for the day:
—Burks 2-for-2, one run against West End; 1-for-2 against Ider
—Lynch, one run against West End; 2-for-2 against Ider
—McKenzie Heard, 1-for-1, two runs
—Tate, one hit, one run
—Shaver, one hit against West End; 1-for-2 against Ider
—Tate, one hit