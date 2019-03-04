High school softball teaser
ALEXANDRIA — Maggie Phillips pitched a complete-game one-hitter, and Alexandria started its softball season with a 2-0 victory over Pell City at home Monday. Phillips, a Shelton State signee, struck out 14 batters over seven innings with no walks.

Phillips also went 1-for-2 at the plate with a double, sacrifice fly and two RBIs.

Alexandria’s other top performers:

—Mattie Wade, 1-for-3, one run, triple.

—Logan Irwin, one run.

Saks 6, Randolph County 2: Aime Tate pitched seven innings, allowing two hits with one walk for the win. She also had a hit, RBI and run.
 
Saks' other top performers:
 
—Savannah Lynch, 3-for-3, two RBIs
 
—Ryanne Butterworth, 3-for-3, 1 RBI, three runs
 
—Izzy Shaver, one hit, one RBI
 
—Keira Burks, one hit
 
—Madison Tate, one hit, one run
 
—Destini Elston, one hit, one run
 
Saks splits two games: Saks beat West End 6-5 and lost 5-0 to Ider on Friday at Woodland Park. Diamond Griffin's solo home run broke a 5-5 tie in the third inning against West End.
 
Saks' other top performers for the day:
 
—Burks 2-for-2, one run against West End; 1-for-2 against Ider
 
—Lynch, one run against West End; 2-for-2 against Ider
 
—McKenzie Heard, 1-for-1, two runs 
 
—Tate, one hit, one run
 
—Shaver, one hit against West End; 1-for-2 against Ider
 
—Tate, one hit

