Prep softball: Oxford scores state tournament bid with win over Pell City

Oxford beat Pell City 4-1 in the Class 6A East Regional on Thursday to earn the program's first state tournament berth since 2016.

ALBERTVILLE — Choccolocco Park hosted the softball state tournament in each of the last two seasons, a move many coaches applauded. Going to Oxford became synonymous with state tournament appearances unless you happened to be Oxford.

In which case, you had a front-row seat to watch everyone else play for a state championship. On Thursday, the Yellow Jackets ensured they wouldn't be spectators any longer when they beat Pell City 4-1 in the Class 6A East Region winner’s championship to punch their ticket to, well, home.

