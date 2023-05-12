Prep softball: Oxford scores state tournament bid with win over Pell City

ALBERTVILLE — Choccolocco Park hosted the softball state tournament in each of the last two seasons, a move many coaches applauded. Going to Oxford became synonymous with state tournament appearances unless you happened to be Oxford.
In which case, you had a front-row seat to watch everyone else play for a state championship. On Thursday, the Yellow Jackets ensured they wouldn't be spectators any longer when they beat Pell City 4-1 in the Class 6A East Region winner’s championship to punch their ticket to, well, home.
“It means a lot,” Oxford coach Wendy McKibbin said. “Kids have worked really hard. … We’re ready to play another week. So very proud of all of us, a team effort.”
Pell City actually out-hit the Yellow Jackets 12-7, but Oxford never faltered on defense and capitalized on every hit they got. Oxford scored the game’s first three runs in the third inning despite only getting two hits, both of which came with two outs already on the board.
Pell City finally responded with a run of its own in the top of the fifth. With two outs on the board, Oxford responded with the game’s final run thanks to only two hits.
“Very proud,” McKibbin said. “We got runners on, and our batters came back, and they did everything they were supposed to do moving the runners.”
Pell City recently beat Oxford 5-3 and 12-0 in the 6A, Area 12 tournament, but Oxford’s players didn’t let that rattle them when Pell City started the game with two hits at the start of the first inning or in the second when Pell City repeatedly advanced runners to third base.
“Got another week of the season, so I am excited to see what the future holds,” McKibbin said.
— This is Oxford’s first state tournament berth since 2016.
— Oxford pitcher Berkley Mooney struck out four of the 33 batters she faced in the win over Pell City, and she never gave up more than two hits in any inning.
— Kenlee Rodgers and Reagan Sanders each finished with a team-high two hits. Rodgers also finished with an RBI after she drove in the game’s first run. Her base-runner, Jayla Jackson, later scored on a wild pitch. Sanders also recorded an RBI later in the third inning when she drove in senior Justice Woods.
— Oxford’s other three hits came courtesy of Woods, Mooney and Kaelyn Crossley.
— McKibbin on what she told players ahead of the game with Pell City: “I said hey, this is the fifth time playing, so you got to want it more than they did. You got to compete. You got to leave everything out here, so that is what they did.”
— McKibbin on Mooney: “Our pitcher played her rear end off. Our young kids that came in and ran for our pitcher and catcher did a great job. I mean we hit the ball, I mean, everybody did well. … But I mean, you got all that pressure on you, and they always have a great student section, and they are loud, and they are like that. But yeah I’m really proud of Berkley. She was just focused, dialed in, so yeah I am real proud of Berkley Mooney. But it is not just that, it was our whole team. Our whole team was behind each other, and that is what it takes.”
