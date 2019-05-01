Faith Christian won the 1A, Area 8 tourney, beating Talladega County Central 14-13 on Sarah Jessica Christjohn’s game-ending home run in Wednesday’s final at Woodland Park.
The Lions beat Wadley 17-14 and TCC 21-11 on Tuesday, clinching a berth in the AHSAA East Regional, set for May 9-12 at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park.
“We are not a PV (Pleasant Valley), Alexandria or any of the top contenders you see every year, but we are making progress,” Faith coach Jason Campbell said. “This is my second year as head coach, and I believe playing for area championship and a birth to regionals is progress.
“I want to get the program to where we are really competitive every year. We are only losing one senior.”
Faith’s top performers against TCC on Wednesday
—Christjohn, 4-for-5, four RBIs.
—Riley Doyle, 2-for-4.
—Jordan Campbell, 2-for-5, two-run home run.
—Madi Snow, three RBIs.
—Arianne Price, two RBIs.
Faith’s top performers against Wadley on Tuesday:
—Anna Kerri, multiple hits, three RBIs.
—Snow, multiple hits, one RBI.
—Christjohn, multiple hits.
—Elizabeth Bedford, multiple hits, three RBIs.
—Price, multiple hits.
—Doyle, three RBIs.
—Paytin Boyd, one RBI.
Faith’s top performers against TCC on Tuesday:
—Kerri, 3-for-4, two RBIs.
—Snow, 4-for-5, six RBIs.
—Christjohn, 3-for-5, three RBIs.
—MaCoy, 2-for-4.
—Boyd, 4-for-5, two RBIs.
—Campbell, two RBIs.