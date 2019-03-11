High school softball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus

ALEXANDRIA — Every Alexandria batter had at least one hit as the Valley Cubs beat Pleasant Valley 8-4 on Monday in a battle of Calhoun County powers.

Logan Irwin led the way, going 3-for-3 with two runs. Alexandria’s other top performers:

—Maggie Phillips, 1-for-4, two RBIs; pitched complete game, five strikeouts, two walks, two earned runs, three hits.

—Ashley Phillips, 1-for-3, one RBI.

—Jordan Beason, 1-for-3, one RBI.

—Kodie Williams, 1-for-4, one run.

Pleasant Valley’s top performers:

—Savannah Williams, 1-for-4, one run.

—Krystal Brown, one RBI.

—Rylee Haynes, one RBI.

