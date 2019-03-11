ALEXANDRIA — Every Alexandria batter had at least one hit as the Valley Cubs beat Pleasant Valley 8-4 on Monday in a battle of Calhoun County powers.
Logan Irwin led the way, going 3-for-3 with two runs. Alexandria’s other top performers:
—Maggie Phillips, 1-for-4, two RBIs; pitched complete game, five strikeouts, two walks, two earned runs, three hits.
—Ashley Phillips, 1-for-3, one RBI.
—Jordan Beason, 1-for-3, one RBI.
—Kodie Williams, 1-for-4, one run.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers:
—Savannah Williams, 1-for-4, one run.
—Krystal Brown, one RBI.
—Rylee Haynes, one RBI.