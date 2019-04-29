Two things to know about Donoho’s girls’ soccer team this season … balanced scoring, and the Falcons really, really don’t like giving up goals.
Jenna Stremmel and Kathleen Seals each scored hat tricks, and Erin Turley added a penalty kick — all after Donoho gave up a rare goal — and the Falcons kicked Fultondale out of the Class 1A-3A state playoffs 7-1 on Monday at home.
Donoho (14-1) will play Tuesday’s winner between Sacred Heart and Fultondale on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Donoho coach Jay Jenkins shrugged off the potential second-round matchup against rival Sacred Heart.
“We’ll play whoever they send us or wherever we may get sent,” Jenkins said.
Donoho won two of three matches with Sacred Heart this season, falling 2-1 March 11, winning 5-1 in the Calhoun County final April 6 and winning 1-0 in a penalty-kick shootout April 15. Sacred Heart standout striker Abbie Vingers didn’t play in the county final.
“We’ll take either one and work our hardest,” Seals said. “Both are very good, and both are pretty equal to us.
“We don’t really care. We’re just going to fight.”
The fight part became apparent quickly Monday. Fultondale’s Lili Martinez Lopez put on in the net at 18:30 of the first half to put the Wildcats up 1-0.
It was the eighth goal scored against Donoho this season.
“We started good, and then we gave up what I felt like was kind of a cheap goal,” Jenkins said. “We had two defenders looking at each other and nobody challenging the ball.
“We were in the right position. We just didn’t handle it well.”
It took exactly 37 seconds for Donoho’s onslaught to commence, as Seals turned a Stremmel assist into a goal.
Seals wouldn’t go so far as to call it an angry goal.
“It was definitely a we’re-not-that-easy-to-beat type goal,” she said. “They’re going to have to work harder than that.”
Exactly 3:13 later, Seals and Stremmel flipped the script. Stremmel scored the first of her three goals on a Seals feed to give Donoho the lead for good.
After two near-misses — a goalie save on Turley’s direct kick at 11:00 and Seals crossbar shot from a Turley feed at 6:51 — Turley won a footrace for the ball at the goal line and crossed to Stremmel to make it 3-1 at 2:21, and that score stood at halftime.
“She kicked it straight back to me, and I had an open goal, and someone came out of nowhere,” Stremmel said. “I just kicked it, and it hit into her, and someone kicked it, and someone else kicked it.
“I’m just like, ‘I’m going to toe this.’ It went in to the side, and I’m like, ‘hallelujah!’ because Erin, I’ve got to make this for her. She worked so hard.”
The halftime lead forced Fultondale to attack in the second half, and that meant openings for Donoho’s trio of leading scorers. A team that saw Lily Wiedmer score 57 goals a year ago looks to Seals (33), Turley (23) and Stremmel (22) this year, and all had their turns in the second half.
Turley, a seventh-grader, scored the last goal, a penalty kick at 7:46, after taking a hard foul in the goalie box and picking herself up.
“They have no idea who is going to shoot,” Seals said. “Every single one of us has a great scoring record. We all pass the ball well. We all shoot well. Everyone has the same number of assists. They really don’t know who to defend.”
Goalkeeper Maggie Wakefield kept Donoho’s goal clean after the early goal, coming away with eight saves to complete a strong overall showing for the Falcons.
“The way they rallied off of that (early goal) was pretty impressive,” Jenkins said. “I’m pretty proud of them.
“They’ve really had an excellent week of practice. Beautiful work in practice. They’ve been really focused. … I had a feeling. I told my wife this morning, ‘If we play like we’re practicing, we’re hard to beat.’”